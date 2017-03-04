Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 4. 3. 2017"

Erstellt am: 4. 3. 2017 - 18:58 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 4. 3. 2017
Depeche Mode sind auf der Suche nach der Revolution einen Platz nach oben gehüpft, "Where's The Revolution" also auf der Zwei. Und Mavi Phoenix mit "Lovew Longtime" auf der drei.
Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffen Catastrophe & Cure auf der 12 mit "Blank Spots".
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Arcade Fire
|I Give You Power
|2
|3
|2
|Depeche Mode
|Where's The Revolution
|3
|3
|3
|Mavi Phoenix
|Love Longtime
|1
|4
|4
|HVOB ft. Winston Marshall
|The Blame Game
|5
|4
|5
|Goldfrapp
|Anymore
|6
|3
|6
|Love Hotel Band
|Diamant
|11
|2
|7
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|7
|6
|8
|Joe Goddard
|Music Is The Answer
|8
|3
|9
|Garish
|Matador
|9
|4
|10
|Maximo Park
|Risk to Exist
|4
|5
|11
|SK Invitational ft. M.O.P.
|We Don't Stop
|13
|2
|12
|Catastrophe & Cure
|Blank Spots
|neu
|1
|13
|Dirty Projectors ft. Dawn
|Cool Your Heart
|17
|2
|14
|Nihils
|Breathing
|neu
|1
|15
|Ogris Debris
|Lazer Gun
|14
|4
|16
|Sookee
|Queere Tiere
|neu
|1
|17
|Georgia
|Feel It
|21
|2
|18
|Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir
|Only God Knows
|10
|5
|19
|Bilderbuch
|Bungalow
|16
|8
|20
|Flut
|Linz bei Nacht
|15
|6
|21
|P.O.S.
|Faded
|neu
|1
|22
|Loyle Carner
|The Isle of Arran
|12
|6
|23
|The Gift
|Clinic Hope
|20
|6
|24
|Declan McKenna
|The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home
|18
|8
|25
|Antilopen Gang
|Pizza
|19
|8