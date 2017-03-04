Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 4. 3. 2017"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

4. 3. 2017 - 18:58

Die FM4 Charts vom 4. 3. 2017

Pow! Pow! Arcade Fire mit "I Give You Power" ist unsere neue Nummer eins!

Depeche Mode sind auf der Suche nach der Revolution einen Platz nach oben gehüpft, "Where's The Revolution" also auf der Zwei. Und Mavi Phoenix mit "Lovew Longtime" auf der drei.

Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffen Catastrophe & Cure auf der 12 mit "Blank Spots".

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Arcade Fire I Give You Power 2 3
2 Depeche Mode Where's The Revolution 3 3
3 Mavi Phoenix Love Longtime 1 4
4 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall The Blame Game 5 4
5 Goldfrapp Anymore 6 3
6 Love Hotel Band Diamant 11 2
7 Dan Croll Away from Today 7 6
8 Joe Goddard Music Is The Answer 8 3
9 Garish Matador 9 4
10 Maximo Park Risk to Exist 4 5
11 SK Invitational ft. M.O.P. We Don't Stop 13 2
12 Catastrophe & Cure Blank Spots neu 1
13 Dirty Projectors ft. Dawn Cool Your Heart 17 2
14 Nihils Breathing neu 1
15 Ogris Debris Lazer Gun 14 4
16 Sookee Queere Tiere neu 1
17 Georgia Feel It 21 2
18 Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir Only God Knows 10 5
19 Bilderbuch Bungalow 16 8
20 Flut Linz bei Nacht 15 6
21 P.O.S. Faded neu 1
22 Loyle Carner The Isle of Arran 12 6
23 The Gift Clinic Hope 20 6
24 Declan McKenna The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home 18 8
25 Antilopen Gang Pizza 19 8

