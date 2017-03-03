Today's Webtip: Religious Literacy

Learn about the history and social impact of world religions through their scriptures.

Have you ever heard the phrase ignorance is bliss?

I have never really been a big fan of that idea. I guess it can be pretty good in certain situations but when it comes to trying to live together with others, ignorance can be anything but blissful. Especially for those on the other side of the ignorance.

I am one of those people who is convinced that getting a better understanding of the people around you can make things better for both you and them. I'm also a little too curious for my own good.

When it comes to something that can play such a fundamental role in peoples world views as religion, relying on something other than second, third or fourth hand knowledge or rumours can be a good thing.

That is one of the reasons a group of professors at the Harvard Divinity School got together to create a series of courses on world religions.





The courses are free, unless you want to get a fancy certificate. The certificate courses only run at certain times, though, and the archived courses are available to be viewed at any time, and at your own pace.

You have to sign up for an account at edX, but considering the incredibly collection of courses available there, it could be worse...