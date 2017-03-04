Today's Webtip: Printed Pizza

could 3d printing have found its killer app?

3d printing has been with us for a while. But despite the fact that it has found it's way to some big box electronic retailers, it still hasn't quite really caught on.

The general idea has also been adapted for all sorts of other things than plastic doodads. From a candy to organs or full size houses.

But now, I think it finally found what out really needs to get going.

Pizza.

Jeffrey Hosier

A mere 6 minutes from hitting ok on the app and you have a hot cheesy mess on your hands. An idea that doesn't just make me want one, but also appears to have excited NASA as well.

BeeHex robot can 3D-print

