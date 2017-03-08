Today's Webtip: Okeanos Explorer

getting a better look at some underwater weirdness.

I love to swim, and have been a certified scuba diver since I was a child. But I have a really weird fear that can pop up while swimming. It can happen in a pool at night or when I am diving a wall or doing a night dive. Or just hanging out at the surface. It's a fear that some really big nasty thing is going to come up from underneath and eat me. There is no real name for it, but apparently at least one guy decided to make one up.

Megalohydrothalassophobia.

I mention that just to put today's webtip in a little perspective. I am both fascinated, fond, and terrified of the ocean. And the Okeanos Explorer manages to push all of those buttons at the same time. The crew is out exploring some really deep water around American Samoa and Samoa. And they are sharing their findings with all of us.

You can find daily updates, mission logs and lots of photos and videos and the missions homepage