Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's webtip: She Shreds"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Dave Dempsey

Radio FM4

Dave Dempsey

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

9. 3. 2017 - 12:03

Today's webtip: She Shreds

a magazine highlighting female guitarists and bassists from all over the world.

Better late than never right?

Yesterday was international women's day, and, as a result my feeds were filled up with all sorts of interesting projects and postings. Many caught my attention, but one seemed particularly relevant for FM4.

A magazine focused on highlighting the works of female bass and guitar players. An actual print magazine that offers even more online.

Portraits of musicians, effects reviews, and even video lessons are just a few of the things you can find.

sheshredsmag.com

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.