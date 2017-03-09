Today's webtip: She Shreds

a magazine highlighting female guitarists and bassists from all over the world.

Better late than never right?

Yesterday was international women's day, and, as a result my feeds were filled up with all sorts of interesting projects and postings. Many caught my attention, but one seemed particularly relevant for FM4.

A magazine focused on highlighting the works of female bass and guitar players. An actual print magazine that offers even more online.

Portraits of musicians, effects reviews, and even video lessons are just a few of the things you can find.

sheshredsmag.com