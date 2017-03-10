Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: The Taking Economy"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Dave Dempsey

Radio FM4

Dave Dempsey

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

10. 3. 2017 - 10:41

Today's Webtip: The Taking Economy

an academic look at why "sharing" isn't always caring.

I have been pissed about the term "sharing economy" for quite some time now. Not the idea, though. I love the idea.

I just don't like how it was copied to describe a kind of rent-seeking economy that turns actual sharing into a market and funnels the funds off into a corporate black hole.

Hacker spaces? Tool Libraries? Couch surfing? That's sharing.

Those massively funded tech behemoths that do a really good job of messing up local markets and finding new ways of screwing over the not employed employees? Not so much.

But I realise that's just my opinion.

Or it was just my opinion. Now it is an idea with a little bit of academic backing. One that has been supported by a paper published by a robot-law scholar and technological ethnographer (yeah, I was surprised that those things exist too).

Anyway, you can read a summary of the conclusions they came to at boingboing.net, or just jump straight to the actual paper, which isn't behind a paywall and can either be downloaded or viewed online (yay!).

The Taking Economy: Uber, Information, and Power

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.