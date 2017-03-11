Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 11. März 2017"

11. 3. 2017 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 11. März 2017

Mit "I Give You Power" bleibt Arcade Fire an der Spitze der Charts. Cold War Kids schaffen den höchsten Neueinstieg!

HVOB ft. Winston Marshall steigt auf Platz Zwei auf. Gefolgt vom Disco-Pop-Duo Goldfrapp.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Arcade Fire I Give You Power 1 4
2 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall The Blame Game 4 5
3 Goldfrapp Anymore 5 4
4 Mavi Phoenix Love Longtime 3 5
5 Depeche Mode Where's The Revolution 2 4
6 Love Hotel Band Diamant 6 3
7 Joe Goddard Music Is The Answer 8 4
8 Catastrophe & Cure Blank Spots 12 2
9 Nihils Breathing 14 2
10 Sookee Queere Tiere 16 2
11 Georgia Feel It 17 3
12 Cold War Kids Love Is Mystical neu 1
13 ANOHNI Paradise neu 1
14 P.O.S. Faded 21 2
15 SK Invitational ft. M.O.P. We Don't Stop 11 3
16 Dan Croll Away from Today 7 7
17 Thomas Dybdahl Just A Little Bit neu 1
18 Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker Babylon neu 1
19 Garish Matador 9 5
20 Ogris Debris Lazer Gun 15 5
21 Bilderbuch Bungalow 19 9
22 Dirty Projectors ft. Dawn Cool Your Heart 13 3
23 Maximo Park Risk to Exist 10 6
24 Young Fathers ft. Leith Congregational Choir Only God Knows 18 5
25 Flut Linz bei Nacht 20 7

