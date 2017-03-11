Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 11. März 2017"

Erstellt am: 11. 3. 2017 - 19:00 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 11. März 2017
HVOB ft. Winston Marshall steigt auf Platz Zwei auf. Gefolgt vom Disco-Pop-Duo Goldfrapp.
- Die FM4 Charts für 7 Tage im FM4 Player
- Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche - Vote für deinen Favoriten!
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Arcade Fire
|I Give You Power
|1
|4
|2
|HVOB ft. Winston Marshall
|The Blame Game
|4
|5
|3
|Goldfrapp
|Anymore
|5
|4
|4
|Mavi Phoenix
|Love Longtime
|3
|5
|5
|Depeche Mode
|Where's The Revolution
|2
|4
|6
|Love Hotel Band
|Diamant
|6
|3
|7
|Joe Goddard
|Music Is The Answer
|8
|4
|8
|Catastrophe & Cure
|Blank Spots
|12
|2
|9
|Nihils
|Breathing
|14
|2
|10
|Sookee
|Queere Tiere
|16
|2
|11
|Georgia
|Feel It
|17
|3
|12
|Cold War Kids
|Love Is Mystical
|neu
|1
|13
|ANOHNI
|Paradise
|neu
|1
|14
|P.O.S.
|Faded
|21
|2
|15
|SK Invitational ft. M.O.P.
|We Don't Stop
|11
|3
|16
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|7
|7
|17
|Thomas Dybdahl
|Just A Little Bit
|neu
|1
|18
|Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker
|Babylon
|neu
|1
|19
|Garish
|Matador
|9
|5
|20
|Ogris Debris
|Lazer Gun
|15
|5
|21
|Bilderbuch
|Bungalow
|19
|9
|22
|Dirty Projectors ft. Dawn
|Cool Your Heart
|13
|3
|23
|Maximo Park
|Risk to Exist
|10
|6
|24
|Young Fathers ft. Leith Congregational Choir
|Only God Knows
|18
|5
|25
|Flut
|Linz bei Nacht
|20
|7