FM4 Acoustic Session mit Austra

Die kanadische Musikerin Katie Stelmanis hat bei uns im FM4 Studio eine Piano Version ihres Songs "I Love You More Than You Love Yourself" aufgenommen.

FM4 Acoustic Sessions:

fm4.orf.at/video

An einem freien Tag, einem Sonntag vielleicht, an dem sie ausnahmsweise nichts zu tun hätte, würde sie wohl zuhause entspannen. „I like to chill out, just read and cook and listen to music and listen to records!“ Vergangenes Wochenende war das nicht möglich, denn Austra war im Posthof Linz und im Wiener WUK um mit ihrer Band live zu spielen.

"We´ve got three records now which is crazy, we´ve got so much material now to work with and it´s just really nice that we can put together this really dynamic performance where we´ve got some very intimate and quiet moments and then some full on rave moments! It´s kind of what I always wanted to do with music: make music you can listen to on your headphones and you can always dance to it – it´s kind of got both those elements!"

"Future Politics" ist - wie der Titel schon vermuten lässt - eine politische Platte. Geplant war das zwar nicht, eher unumgänglich. "I definitely take comfort in listening to music that - as Nina Simone would say – reflects the times. So you kind of feel that when you’re listening to the music that you´re engaging with the piece of history."

Die Geschichten, an denen uns Austra auf "Future Politics" teilhaben lässt, handeln von gesellschaftlichen Utopien, von Umweltzerstörung (höre "Goia") oder von bedingungsloser Liebe.

Claus Diwisch

Die Songs auf "Future Politics" sind zum Teil in Mexiko entstanden, wo sich Austra von Elektro Kumbia inspirieren hat lassen. Bei uns im FM4 Studio hatte sie für die Acoustic Session allerdings nur ein Piano zur Verfügung.

Neben dem Song "Utopia" hat sie auch den sehr persönlichen Song "I Love You More Than You Love Yourself" performt.

Auf meine Frage ob der Song eine Liebeserklärung an bullies, trolls und einsame hater ist, erklärt Austra: "That´s a good way for it to be understood but it is a song about loving somebody with depression. It´s about trying to reach out to that person, when someone is depressed it´s very difficult for them to feel the love around them! But I like your version too. I´ll stick to your version!"