Today's Webtip: Ancient LOLcats

A look at the life and works of the great-great-granddaddy of cute animal photography.

Have you ever wondered what previous generations would have done if they had access to social media?

I have to admit, I hadn't. But after stumbling across some articles about Harry Whittier Frees, I have come to the conclusion that it would pretty much be the same as now.

Harry Whittier Frees

That is from 1914. The photographer spent most of his life, starting in 1902, taking staged photos of cats, dogs, pigs and rabbits. You can read a bit about him at www.npr.org or www.lifewithcats.tv or see more of his works at the Library of Congress.