Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 18. März"

18. 3. 2017 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 18. März

Es gibt eine neue Nummer eins: Joe Goddard mit "Music Is The Answer".

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Joe Goddard Music Is The Answer 7 5
2 Goldfrapp Anymore 3 5
3 Arcade Fire I Give You Power 1 5
4 Nihils Breathing 9 3
5 Catastrophe & Cure Blank Spots 8 3
6 Sookee Queere Tiere 10 3
7 Cold War Kids Love Is Mystical 12 2
8 Alt-J 3WW neu 1
9 New Pornographers High Ticket Attractions neu 1
10 Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker Babylon 18 2
11 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall The Blame Game 2 6
12 Mavi Phoenix Love Longtime 4 6
13 ANOHNI Paradise 13 2
14 P.O.S. Faded 14 3
15 Depeche Mode Where's The Revolution 5 5
16 Love Hotel Band Diamant 6 4
17 Thomas Dybdahl Just A Little Bit 17 2
18 Camo & Krooked Good Times Bad Times neu 1
19 Hippo Campus Way It Goes neu 1
20 Georgia Feel It 11 4
21 SK Invitational ft. M.O.P. We Don't Stop 15 4
22 Dan Croll Away from Today 16 8
23 Garish Matador 19 6
24 Ogris Debris Lazer Gun 20 6
25 Bilderbuch Bungalow 21 10

