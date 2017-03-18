"I get really, really excited about words!"

Zwischen Bob Dylan und Kendrick Lamar: Der britische Musiker Joel Baker zu Gast bei FM4.

Sie haben gestern in Zürich ihr fast bestes Konzert überhaupt gespielt, sind leicht müde, aber aufgeregt und marschieren kichernd ins FM4 Studio: Joel und Joe. Worum es denn gehen wird im Interview, wollen die beiden wissen. Um Musik. Ihre eigene und solche, die sie gerne hören. Bob Dylans "Dont Think Twice, It's Alright", denn mit Bob Dylan hat alles angefangen, war es doch die Musik, die Joels Vater immer aufgelegt hat. Joe liebt dafür Kendrick Lamar. Der Musiker, auf den sich beide einigen können, den beide abgöttisch verehren, ist Ben Howard.

Joel Baker zu Gast in FM4 Connected: Das Interview im FM4 Player.

Susi Ondrusova

Joel Baker: "We were talking about his album 'Every Kingdom' and we were just saying how his lyrics are amazing and that we need to create something like this but with a different sort of feel and that's how these sort of grime and hip hop elements came into his singer/songwriter kind of feel and we started to put in bigger drums and hip hop grooves over the guitars. If you listen to the 'Long Sleeves' EP you sort of see that influence in it. That's how we connected the two worlds!"

Joel Bakers berühmtestes Lebenszeichen auf Youtube ist ein Cover von Kendrick Lamars "Bitch Don't Kill My Vibe". Ihre Version ist entschleunigt und "bitch" wurde durch "please" ersetzt. Der wirkliche Ohrwurm, der in einer gerechten Welt Ed Sheeran schon vor Jahren vom Charts-Thron hätte stoßen müssen, ist Joel Bakers fröhlich entspannter Song "Further Than Feelings".

"If there is one mission that I want to sort of have in my music it is offering a little bit of a perspective on love and what love can be. I feel like I hear a lot of songs with one perspective on that kind of cheap love and that kind of 'one night' sort of love and I'm not really about that."





"I love words! I get really, really excited about words!", sagt Joel Baker im Interview, auf Lyrics angesprochen und darauf, wie schwierig es ist für Singer/Songwriter, nicht zu sehr ins Kitschige abzudriften. Wörter drehen und wenden wie Bauklötze, um die verschiedensten Möglichkeiten des Miteinanders zu ergründen, das macht Joel Baker.

"I sort of studied politics because I loved writing. Writing essays and writing speeches. I would go on Youtube and watch Obama speeches for hours and hours and how he uses words was just incredible. And growing up with people like Jeff Buckley! 'My kingdom for a kiss upon her shoulder' means the world to you growing up and going through a heartache. So I wanted to give other people the same thing! I want people to give the same thing in that little moment of brokenness they hear one lyric and they say: 'That explains a little puzzle in my heart that I couldn't quite figure out!'"

Mit ihren ersten zwei EPs kann man sich auf die Suche begeben, um rauszufinden, ob Joel Bakers Musik dieses Ziel erfüllt. Oder auch am Samstag, 18. März 2017, ins Wiener Chelsea gehen, wo Joel & Joe live auftreten werden.