Today's Webtip: Exquisite Corpse

A take on Toonami based on a good old fashioned surrealist parlour-game.

An exquisite corpse is a collaborative creative project that can use any kind of medium. Originally made famous by the surrealists it has found it's place in artistic tradition with all sorts of lovely examples.

One of my favourite forms is probably the animation. And now there is a new one out. An ID sequence for Toonami.