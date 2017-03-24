Today's Webtip: Crowdfunding

A guide for creators and backers.

The major crowdfunding buzz seems to be over. It's no longer really headline worthy, and may people seem to have found their way around it. That is a good thing. The entire process has become a little bit more mature and the major risks that used to plague both makers and backers alike have been reduced.

But it is still hard.

Fortunately, the last coupe of years means that there are a lot of people out there with experience to share. And Make magazine has taken a lot of that experience and dropped it all into a single article that can help those who want to give crowdfunding a shot. Both makers and backers.

One of the most interesting points comes at the very end of the article. There is a lot to be learned about successfully bringing a product or project to fruition. Being a backer can actually help you learn quite a bit about the process.

So go get yourself informed: makezine.com