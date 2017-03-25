Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 25. März 2017"

Erstellt am: 25. 3. 2017 - 19:00 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 25. März 2017
Da rödelt es nicht nur in den Kehlen, die queer-feministische Rapperin Sookee ist diese Woche FM4 Artist of the Week - und jetzt auch ganz oben bei den FM4 Charts. "Queere Tiere" ist ein Plädoyer dafür, dass man so leben soll, wie man will - und sich die Politik gefälligst danach richten soll und nicht umgekehrt.
Auf Platz 2 diese Woche Nihils mit "Breathing" und Catastrophe & Cure schaffen es gerade noch aufs Treppchen - Platz 3 für "Blank Spots". Der höchste Neueinsteiger der Woche kommt von Portugal. The Man. "Feel It Still" landet auf Anhieb auf Platz 7 der FM4 Charts.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Sookee
|Queere Tiere
|6
|4
|2
|Nihils
|Breathing
|4
|4
|3
|Catastrophe & Cure
|Blank Spots
|5
|4
|4
|Cold War Kids
|Love Is Mystical
|7
|3
|5
|New Pornographers
|High Ticket Attractions
|9
|2
|6
|Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker
|Babylon
|10
|3
|7
|Portugal The Man
|Feel It Still
|neu
|1
|8
|Alt-J
|3WW
|8
|2
|9
|Käpt'n Peng & die Tentakel von Delphi
|WobWobWob
|neu
|1
|10
|Camo & Krooked
|Good Times Bad Times
|18
|2
|11
|P.O.S.
|Faded
|14
|4
|12
|ANOHNI
|Paradise
|13
|3
|13
|Joe Goddard
|Music Is The Answer
|1
|6
|14
|Goldfrapp
|Anymore
|2
|6
|15
|Arcade Fire
|I Give You Power
|3
|6
|16
|Hippo Campus
|Way It Goes
|19
|2
|17
|Thomas Dybdahl
|Just A Little Bit
|17
|3
|18
|Teme Tan
|Ca Va Pas La Tete
|neu
|1
|19
|BNQT
|Restart
|neu
|1
|20
|Depeche Mode
|Where's The Revolution
|15
|6
|21
|Love Hotel Band
|Diamant
|16
|5
|22
|HVOB ft. Winston Marshall
|The Blame Game
|11
|7
|23
|Mavi Phoenix
|Love Longtime
|12
|7
|24
|Georgia
|Feel It
|20
|5
|25
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|22
|9