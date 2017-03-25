Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 25. März 2017"

Die FM4 Charts vom 25. März 2017

Promiske Primaten und schwule Schwäne. "Queere Tiere" von Sookee fickt sich ganz nach vorne - auf Platz 1 der FM4 Charts.

Da rödelt es nicht nur in den Kehlen, die queer-feministische Rapperin Sookee ist diese Woche FM4 Artist of the Week - und jetzt auch ganz oben bei den FM4 Charts. "Queere Tiere" ist ein Plädoyer dafür, dass man so leben soll, wie man will - und sich die Politik gefälligst danach richten soll und nicht umgekehrt.







Auf Platz 2 diese Woche Nihils mit "Breathing" und Catastrophe & Cure schaffen es gerade noch aufs Treppchen - Platz 3 für "Blank Spots". Der höchste Neueinsteiger der Woche kommt von Portugal. The Man. "Feel It Still" landet auf Anhieb auf Platz 7 der FM4 Charts.