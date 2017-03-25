Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 25. März 2017"

Jeden Samstag um 17 Uhr im Radio. Außerdem auf YouTube, Spotify, Deezer und So (23 Uhr) und Di (22 Uhr) auf gotv.

25. 3. 2017 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 25. März 2017

Promiske Primaten und schwule Schwäne. "Queere Tiere" von Sookee fickt sich ganz nach vorne - auf Platz 1 der FM4 Charts.

Da rödelt es nicht nur in den Kehlen, die queer-feministische Rapperin Sookee ist diese Woche FM4 Artist of the Week - und jetzt auch ganz oben bei den FM4 Charts. "Queere Tiere" ist ein Plädoyer dafür, dass man so leben soll, wie man will - und sich die Politik gefälligst danach richten soll und nicht umgekehrt.



Auf Platz 2 diese Woche Nihils mit "Breathing" und Catastrophe & Cure schaffen es gerade noch aufs Treppchen - Platz 3 für "Blank Spots". Der höchste Neueinsteiger der Woche kommt von Portugal. The Man. "Feel It Still" landet auf Anhieb auf Platz 7 der FM4 Charts.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Sookee Queere Tiere 6 4
2 Nihils Breathing 4 4
3 Catastrophe & Cure Blank Spots 5 4
4 Cold War Kids Love Is Mystical 7 3
5 New Pornographers High Ticket Attractions 9 2
6 Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker Babylon 10 3
7 Portugal The Man Feel It Still neu 1
8 Alt-J 3WW 8 2
9 Käpt'n Peng & die Tentakel von Delphi WobWobWob neu 1
10 Camo & Krooked Good Times Bad Times 18 2
11 P.O.S. Faded 14 4
12 ANOHNI Paradise 13 3
13 Joe Goddard Music Is The Answer 1 6
14 Goldfrapp Anymore 2 6
15 Arcade Fire I Give You Power 3 6
16 Hippo Campus Way It Goes 19 2
17 Thomas Dybdahl Just A Little Bit 17 3
18 Teme Tan Ca Va Pas La Tete neu 1
19 BNQT Restart neu 1
20 Depeche Mode Where's The Revolution 15 6
21 Love Hotel Band Diamant 16 5
22 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall The Blame Game 11 7
23 Mavi Phoenix Love Longtime 12 7
24 Georgia Feel It 20 5
25 Dan Croll Away from Today 22 9

