Today's Webtip: NASA Image Library

NASA just share all sorts of pretty pictures with the world.

NASA has long had a pretty impressive online presence. Their posts, video streams and videos have always been a source of some amazing things.

I mean, any type of government agency that encourages their people to do things like this is already ahead of the game.

But now they have taken that game to the next level with a digital library featuring a massive selection of their images, videos and audio files. Yes, a lot of it was already available, but now they have put the contents of 60 different collections all into one place, made it searchable and have also been so nice as to include all sorts of useful information and a selection of sizes.

images.nasa.gov