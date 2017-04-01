Today's Webtip: Invisible Bitcoin

Finally, an answer to the question "How do we pay for journalism?"

The Register has just changed the world of online publishing. You know how media companies have been saying for ages that quality journalism is expensive and someone needs to pay for the content?

And that no one really wants to?

Well, TheReg has now implemented in invisible bitcoin paywall that lets their readers help them mine bitcoins while reading the site. And to top it all off, they have patented it, and will probably make a killing licensing the technology.

Reg now behind invisible HTML5 Bitcoin paywall