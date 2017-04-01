Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 1. April 2017"

Die FM4 Charts vom 1. April 2017

Neu auf der Eins: The New Pornographers mit "High Ticket Attractions". Echt jetzt, kein Scherz!

Auf der zwei fragen sich Portugal The Man, ob denn noch Gefühle da sind: "Feel it still". Auf der Drei haben Gorillaz feat. Dram einen Blitzstart hingelegt: mit "Andromeda" neu in den Charts und gleich in die Top drei gekommen!



