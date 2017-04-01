Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 1. April 2017"

Erstellt am: 1. 4. 2017 - 18:58 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 1. April 2017
- Die FM4 Charts für 7 Tage im FM4 Player
- Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche - mit Voting
Auf der zwei fragen sich Portugal The Man, ob denn noch Gefühle da sind: "Feel it still". Auf der Drei haben Gorillaz feat. Dram einen Blitzstart hingelegt: mit "Andromeda" neu in den Charts und gleich in die Top drei gekommen!
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|New Pornographers
|High Ticket Attractions
|5
|3
|2
|Portugal The Man
|Feel It Still
|7
|2
|3
|Gorillaz ft. Dram
|Andromeda
|neu
|1
|4
|Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker
|Babylon
|6
|4
|5
|Käpt'n Peng & die Tentakel von Delphi
|WobWobWob
|9
|2
|6
|Camo & Krooked
|Good Times Bad Times
|10
|3
|7
|Alt-J
|3WW
|8
|3
|8
|Cold War Kids
|Love Is Mystical
|4
|4
|9
|Nihils
|Breathing
|2
|5
|10
|Sookee
|Queere Tiere
|1
|5
|11
|Hippo Campus
|Way It Goes
|16
|3
|12
|Teme Tan
|Ca Va Pas La Tete
|18
|2
|13
|Leyya
|Zoo
|neu
|1
|14
|Mavi Phoenix
|Aventura
|neu
|1
|15
|Inner Tongue
|Underworld
|neu
|1
|16
|Ant Antic
|Juggernaut
|neu
|1
|17
|Bilderbuch
|Baba
|neu
|1
|18
|BNQT
|Restart
|19
|2
|19
|HVOB ft. Winston Marshall
|Deus
|neu
|1
|20
|Catastrophe & Cure
|Blank Spots
|3
|5
|21
|ANOHNI
|Paradise
|12
|4
|22
|Little Dragon
|Sweet
|neu
|1
|23
|P.O.S.
|Faded
|11
|5
|24
|Depeche Mode
|Where's The Revolution
|20
|7
|25
|Joe Goddard
|Music Is The Answer
|13
|7