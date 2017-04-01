Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 1. April 2017"

1. 4. 2017 - 18:58

Die FM4 Charts vom 1. April 2017

Neu auf der Eins: The New Pornographers mit "High Ticket Attractions". Echt jetzt, kein Scherz!

Auf der zwei fragen sich Portugal The Man, ob denn noch Gefühle da sind: "Feel it still". Auf der Drei haben Gorillaz feat. Dram einen Blitzstart hingelegt: mit "Andromeda" neu in den Charts und gleich in die Top drei gekommen!

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 New Pornographers High Ticket Attractions 5 3
2 Portugal The Man Feel It Still 7 2
3 Gorillaz ft. Dram Andromeda neu 1
4 Booka Shade ft. Craig Walker Babylon 6 4
5 Käpt'n Peng & die Tentakel von Delphi WobWobWob 9 2
6 Camo & Krooked Good Times Bad Times 10 3
7 Alt-J 3WW 8 3
8 Cold War Kids Love Is Mystical 4 4
9 Nihils Breathing 2 5
10 Sookee Queere Tiere 1 5
11 Hippo Campus Way It Goes 16 3
12 Teme Tan Ca Va Pas La Tete 18 2
13 Leyya Zoo neu 1
14 Mavi Phoenix Aventura neu 1
15 Inner Tongue Underworld neu 1
16 Ant Antic Juggernaut neu 1
17 Bilderbuch Baba neu 1
18 BNQT Restart 19 2
19 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall Deus neu 1
20 Catastrophe & Cure Blank Spots 3 5
21 ANOHNI Paradise 12 4
22 Little Dragon Sweet neu 1
23 P.O.S. Faded 11 5
24 Depeche Mode Where's The Revolution 20 7
25 Joe Goddard Music Is The Answer 13 7

