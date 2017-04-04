Today's Webtip: Who knows whom

The Washington Post is playing CSI.

You know those complex wall thingies that people in cops shows and thrillers always seem to use? The ones with coloured string and cut out photos and maps and stuff?

They always confused me. And I really always wanted to know if anyone ever actually used them in real life.

And now I have the answer. Sort of. Because the Washington post has thrown up a digital version for all of us to follow the web of wonders at the Whitehouse.

Washington Post

It's not quite as cool as standing back and pondering an intricate network in an eclectic room with you violins playing friend, but considering the situation, it will have to do.

Here’s what we know so far about Team Trump’s ties to Russian interests