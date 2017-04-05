Today's Webtip: Conspiracy Walls

All of the crazy, none of the work.

So I found out what those string and photo walls are called. I guess the serious term is conspiracy wall.

But some people call them crazy walls. And those same people collect them. Ten tumblr pages full of string and bad photos. And some snark.

Personally, I have always wanted my own, but I am either lacking in inspiration, crazy, or dedication.

Fortunately, there is an option for the lazy like me.

alexanderband.dk

It's incredibly low effort, and you may have noticed that it completely failed to actually link me with anything. At all. But I guess that's good because it means I am indeed a human. I have to admit I have had my moments of doubt on that one.

Anyway, if you want to try it out just go to alexanderband.dk and be willing to use Facebook to sign in.