FM4 Dalia’s Late Night Lemonade - Playlist vom 1.7.2017
|J Hus
|Bouff Daddy
|Kanye West
|Highlights
|Mabel
|Thinking of You
|NAO
|Bad Blood
|Woodie Smalls
|Tokyo Drift (feat. K1D)
|Jay IDK
|Mentality
|A$AP Mob
|Wrong
|Cardi B
|Bodak Yellow
|GoldLink
|Crew Remix (feat. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
|Wizkid
|Daddy Yo
|Drake
|4422 (feat. Sampha)
|Loud
|56K
|Dave
|100M's
|Lethal Bizzle
|Hold You (feat. Mostack)
|Lizzo
|Scuse Me
|Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment
|Sunday Candy
|Mina
|Breathe Remix
Publiziert am 01.07.2017