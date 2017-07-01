FM4-Logo

FM4 Dalia’s Late Night Lemonade - Playlist vom 1.7.2017

J Hus Bouff Daddy
Kanye West Highlights
Mabel Thinking of You
NAO Bad Blood
Woodie Smalls Tokyo Drift (feat. K1D)
Jay IDK Mentality
A$AP Mob Wrong
Cardi B Bodak Yellow
GoldLink Crew Remix (feat. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
Wizkid Daddy Yo
Drake 4422 (feat. Sampha)
Loud 56K
Dave 100M's
Lethal Bizzle Hold You (feat. Mostack)
Lizzo Scuse Me
Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment Sunday Candy
Mina Breathe Remix

Publiziert am 01.07.2017

