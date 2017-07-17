Fuck Bad Boys

Der englische Multiinstrumentalist Dan Croll will nicht als „Mr. Nice Guy“ abgetan werden. Mehr als das gehen ihm aber Bad Boys auf die Nerven. Eine Unterhaltung über Sinnverlust dank Social Media, organische Popmusik und die Kunst, nicht ganz, aber ein bisschen erwachsen zu werden.

von Lisa Schneider

Mit Dan Croll ein Telefoninterview zu führen, hat eine gewisse Ironie. Denn vor ein paar Monaten hat der englische Musiker die Hotline „Dial Dan“ einrichten lassen. Da ist er zu bestimmten Zeiten telefonisch erreichbar und spielt die Kummerkastentante für seine Fans. „I have so many young fans, they’re going through exams or college stuff or whatever. Most of them just enjoy talking to someone else than their teachers or their parents.“

241 Anrufe gab es in der ersten Woche. Es war super,erzählt Dan: „I now know my fans much better, that was the goal behind it. Without them, I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing. Why shouldn’t I want to get to know them and give them something back. If I would have known the phone number of a musician I liked when I was a teenager, I would have been fuckin’ freaking out.”

Back to music

Wenn Dan Croll in letzter Zeit nicht gerade am Telefonieren war, hat er an seinem zweiten Album geschraubt. “Emerging Adulthood” heißt es. Charmanterweise legt er sich mit „emerging“ noch nicht so ganz aufs Erwachsensein fest. Denn er fühlt zwar sich teilweise angekommen, ist es doch in vielen Momenten seines Lebens noch nicht: „I still feel like I have a long way to go: Music, I want to make. Places, I want to go. Things, I want to conquer. I still need to find my place in life.”

Mit der Brille, dem zurückgelegten Haar und dem braven Blick ist es nicht weiter verwunderlich, dass Dan oft als „Mr. Nice Guy“ abgetan wird. Das war schon in der Highschool so und hält bis jetzt an. Mehr noch, als das, nerven ihn aber angebliche „Bad Boys“, die womöglich keine sind, aber trotzdem so tun, als wären sie welche. "I think it’s a phase everyone goes through: boys want to be bad boys, girls want a bad boy. Even in the music industry there are still a lot of bands and artists, who are trying to use this badass-look and attitude. I get pretty fed up with that act, I’d rather like people to be themselves.”

Beatle-Date

Dan Croll lebt in Liverpool, der Beatles-Stadt. Tatsächlich durfte Dan Sir Paul McCartney schon kennenlernen, ihm sogar ein paar Songs vorspielen. Das war einer der Vorteile, die ihm das Studium an der Liverpool Academy of Performing Arts gebracht hat. Auch wenn er eigentlich gar kein so überwältigend großer Beatles-Fan war: „I was always more of a Brian Wilson fan, I never got into the Beatles-stuff that much. But I figure it was a good situation for me to meet Paul McCartney at that stage, otherwise I would have been too nervous. Which I am now, when I look back and think about having met this great musician in person.”

Derrick Santini

Das Musikbusiness ist hart und wird immer härter, sagt Dan Croll. Und der ist im Dunstkreis Londons aufgewachsen ist, im United Kingdom, das in Sachen Pop noch immer die lauteste Stimme am Kontinent besitzt. „When you listen to the Top 10 or the Top 20 here in the UK, you here commercial pop, it’s sugary sweet. As much as I want to be in that Top 10 and want to do pop music, I want to do it in an organic way.” Auf “Emerging Adulthood” gibt es deshalb echte Gitarren, Drums und analoge Synthesizer zu hören, die fehlen dem jungen Musiker nämlich auf vielen zeitgenössischen Produktionen.

Und was macht einen guten Popsong aus? „Most people would just say, it has got to be catchy. Which is true, but I think that can go too far, where people are creating super catchy music which is not challenging its listeners anymore. I also want my music to be catchy and be remembered, but I also want to put up a challenge in a way.“

Doch ein bisschen nerdy

Neben Pop liebt Dan Croll vor allem Dokumentationen, ganz besonders solche über Sekten: „It just fascinates me in a weird way, how those cult leaders can overwhelm anybody, and make them think what they think. When I started watching those documentaries, it was also when I began writing ‘One Of Us’”. “One Of Us” ist eine Indiepop-Hymne auf Gruppenzwang, auf Dazugehörigkeitswillen, auf gut Kürzelenglisch: FOMO („Fear Of Missing Out“).

Beim Nachdenken über diese Sekten und ihre Gurus hat Dan gemerkt, wie sehr auch sein eigenes Leben diversen Zwängen ausgeliefert ist. „Not as drastic as any cults, but there is for example the pressure on artists to create commercial music, especially, when you’re in Pop“.

5 Furious Facts about Dan Croll Er wuchs in Stoke-on-Trent auf, genauso wie Robbie Williams.

Bis er sich einmal schwer verletzte, war er am Weg, Profi-Rugbyspieler zu werden.

Lange Zeit lebte er direkt über einem Stripclub. Streberlook? Von wegen.

Als er Paul McCartney traf, war er eigentlich noch gar kein Fan. Er gehört zum Team Brian Wilson.

Für das Video „Away From Today“ ließ sich Dan sechs Stunden lang von einer Drohne jagen.

Einige von Dan Croll’s Songs wurden zum Beispiel für TV-Spots oder Videospiele genutzt. Danach stand er unter dem Druck, erneut solche „catchy sounds for commercial use“ zu schreiben. Was außerdem dazukommt, sind die Substanzen, die im Musikbusiness und vor allem auf Tour schon fast zum Fixgepäck gehören: „Drugs, alcohol, anything like that. You don’t want to give in because it’s a very dangerous hole to fall down.”

Der Gruppenzwang ist auch das, was Dan Croll an Social Media so auf die Nerven geht. Auch dafür hat er seine Hotline ursprünglich eingerichtet: „I sat on the couch all night and chatted with people. And after hours I didn’t have the slightest feeling that I’d know them any better now. Our generation is stuck in the internet, or on the phone all the time – but on the other hand we are the last generation who experienced life without the internet. Somehow I feel, I should appreciate that a little more.”

Out of the cage

Das Studio, in dem Dan Croll seine neuen Songs aufgezeichnet hat, bezeichnet er selbst als eine dunkle Höhle, ohne Fenster, ohne Sonnenlicht. Ehrgeizler, der er ist, konnte er sich anfangs nur schwer überreden, auch mal eine Pause einzulegen. Was ihn schließlich psychisch ziemlich ans Limit gebracht hat. In diesem Zustand ist der Song „Away From Today“ entstanden, voll von Hörnern und Afrobeat:

Nach der eher grauen Studiozeit hat sich Dan Croll mit Ben Allen zusammengetan, dem Producer von unter anderem Animal Collective und Deerhunter. „I chose Ben because I love how he has bounced around genres. He has worked with Deerhunter and Animal Collective, won a Grammy with Cee-Lo Green and collaborated with Kelis and Amerie. I can relate to that because I’m just as skittish, genre-wise.”

Natürlich gab es da auch einige Neuerungen beim Sound: „I like to challenge myself and I like to be challenged, and Ben did very well on that. It was my main aim to record all the instruments myself. This is where the title comes from as well. If you would ask me now, if I was a singer-songwriter, I woulsd rather tell you: I am an independent musician.”

Und live?

Dan Croll mag zwar zuweilen ein Kontrollfreak sein, er weiß aber wohl, wann er nachgeben muss. Er lächelt: „of course, I can’t do all the instruments live myself“. Aber das stört ihn keineswegs: „I love it, actually. The fact, that I have to give up some of the responsibility on stage. On tour, I travel with six or seven of my best friends. I hand them over the songs. Of course they shall learn to play them, but I encourage them to add or cut things, where they think it is appropriate."

Caroline Univeral Music „Emerging Adulthood“, das zweite Album von Dan Croll, erscheint via Columbia (Universal Music).

Live soll außerdem keine eins-zu-eins Wiedergabe des Albums sein, sondern eine Neuinterpretation. „I want my live set to be special, to provide the audience with a new experience, even though they know the album. And there my friends come in: with the extra part they add, we get on stage with another energy.”

Manche Bands haben ihn live nämlich schon ziemlich enttäuscht, weil alles roboterartig heruntergearbeitet wirkte. Welche das waren, wollte er mir höflicherweise nicht verraten. Foals, Tame Impala oder Bombay Bicycle Club waren es jedenfalls sicher nicht, denn diese Bands schätzt Dan sehr. Es sind auch die Bands, die den besagten organischen Pop in seinen Augen momentan am meisten verkörpern.

Zehn Nummern umfasst das neue Album von Dan Croll und es wirkt wie aus einem Guss, auch wenn er nach wie vor alles Mögliche von Funk bis Folk ausprobiert. Das ist die größte Errungenschaft des Zweitlings, vor allem im Vergleich zum Debüt „Sweet Dissaray“, dem eben Zerrissenheit, ein zu starkes Hin- und Herspringen zwischen den Genres vorgeworfen wurde. „Emerging Adulthood“ wird seinem Titel also mehr als gerecht. Wie das dann wohl klingen wird, wenn Dan Croll vollständig erwachsen geworden ist?

„You can go down a rabbit hole explaining your music. But I think, at the end of the day, my music is pop.”

