Shit, we’re really Hippies

Unser Soundpark Act im August stammt diesmal zu drei Vierteln aus den USA, und zu einem Viertel aus Österreich. Karmic machen Elektropop, leben zusammen und lieben es.

Von Lisa Schneider

Vor vierzehn Jahren ist Peter Kastner gleich für zwei große Lieben nach Amerika gezogen: einerseits hat er begonnen, dort Musik zu studieren, andererseits hatte er kurz zuvor seine jetzige Frau Laura Baruch kennengelernt. Die Geschichte ist wirklich so schön, wie sie klingt. Gemeinsam gründen Peter und Laura eine Band, sie heißt Karmic.

Weil sie es aber nicht nach dem Vorbild Angus and Julia Stone anlegen wollten, sondern sich im Bandgefüge sehr wohl fühlen, holen sie Kyle Katch aus Chicago und Sam Murphy aus Seattle dazu. Jetzt sind Karmic zu viert und damit komplett.

Let’s move in together

Wir führen ein Interview über Skype. Peter, Laura, Kyle und Sam sitzen in L.A. in der Morgensonne, während ich hier schon bald die Lichter aufdrehen muss. Stolz zeigen sie mir, soweit das mit der kleinen Kamera möglich ist, ihr Haus. Ja, genau, ihr Haus: in hippiesker Manier haben Karmic vor kurzem beschlossen, zusammenzuziehen. Die Zusammenarbeit für das erste gemeinsame Album, das im Herbst erscheinen wird, hat so gut geklappt und sie waren am glücklichsten, wenn sie zusammen waren, dass sie das zum Dauerzustand machen wollten.

„Phases“ heißt die aktuelle Single von Karmic.

Die Idee kam von Laura: „My family was some sort of hippies. Besides the very open minded atmosphere, you could also find instruments everywhere. This is where my passion for playing the piano started. This is actually, where my passion for music started.” Sie hat schon immer davon geträumt, wie The Mamas and the Papas oder Neil Young gemeinsam mit anderen Künstlern in einer WG zu leben, gemeinsam zu arbeiten, Musik und Kunst zu machen. Und wenn ihr denkt, kitschiger geht es nicht: auch der Art Director der Band hängt so gut wie ständig im Haus herum, malt auf großen Leinwänden und lässt sich von der Musik, die gerade geschrieben wird, inspirieren.

KARMIC

Die Idee, als Musikerfamilie zusammenzuleben haben Karmic an keinem geringeren Ort, als dem Joshua Tree-Nationalpark geboren - U2 haben ein Album nach diesem Ort benannt. Sie waren vier Tage lang nur mit Schlafsäcken und Homestudio in der Wüste. unterwegs und haben dort die ersten Songs geschrieben. Manchmal, schmunzelt Peter, wundern sie sich darüber, wie unglaublich alles an ihrer Zusammenarbeit „im Flow“ ist.

„Once you are able to step out of your world and see the larger picture, if you really let yourself experience the best possible thing, without saying ‘this is my party, I wrote that’ – it reaches a totally different level. You can appreciate what it became because you managed to step out of your little ego-thing. And this is, what we want to share with others. It is why we love to collaborate and work together with people who share this state of mind.”

Als Sam zur Gruppe stößt, ist Peter gerade dabei, sich mit elektronischer Musik und dem Produzieren anzufreunden. „We met at a very interesting point and were able to support each other both ways. I studied classical instruments while he was producing electronic music long before I started. I’m glad we met at this point and I’m also very excited about where this will lead us to.”

Kyle erzählt, dass sie nicht über ihre Eltern oder ihr Zuhause, sondern selbst den Weg zum Pop gefunden hat; Laura wuchs, wie schon erwähnt, in einem sehr musikalischen Umfeld auf. Aber in einem analogen: “My parents listened to the classics at that time, there were the Stones and the Beatles, there was Prince of course. I never thought I’d be making electronic music one day, but now I really dig it. Because it has so many new colors, it is something totally new and creative. I actually think that it’s the future of music.” Stimmlicher Ausgangspunkt der beiden Sängerinnen ist jedenfalls Folk und Soul, das beweisen auch die Unplugged-Nummern, die auf Youtube zu finden sind.

Die Phasen eines Debüts

„Phases“ heißt das erste Album von Karmic. „The year of 2016 was a real rollercoaster - not just for us, but for the whole world. With all the things happening: Trump, Brexit, terrorist attacks. That is why our album is called `Phases`. Life is an up-and-down-thing, it’s not just light or dark, it is both. The most important thing is to remember: it will be light again. It’s not always as dark as it seems to be.”

In dreißig Minuten kann man mit Karmic Gespräche über ihren Hund, über Marihuana oder Selbstmord führen, an kein Thema geht die Band mit geringerem Interesse heran als an ein anderes. Wir unterhalten uns über die Anschläge auf das Konzert von Ariana Grande in London und über den Suizid von Linkin Park Sänger Chester Bennington. „As an artist, you struggle. You struggle every day, you don’t think that you’re good enough, you hate what you do. And it gets worse if you’re in the public eye all day, the pressure just gets unbearable sometimes. You feel the need to be this certain person, and sometimes you just can’t. And sometimes you think substances and alcohol will help you get the best out of yourself. But they don’t.”

KARMIC

Tell me about your work

Wie sie so glücklich und harmonisch auf dem Sofa in L.A. sitzen, erfüllt von ihrer Liebe und Leidenschaft für das, was sie gemeinsam tun, kann ich mir fast nicht vorstellen, Karmic hätten schlimme Dinge erlebt. Das stimmt aber nicht. Sie haben sich nur entschlossen, anders damit umzugehen. Das erzählen sie frei, herzlich und offen, genauso wie man es aus den Texten kennt.

„That is what art is- there are things you have to go through as an artist and you do your art to help others get through or become better at what you are doing. You want to help or inspire people who are in a difficult spot”, sagt Sam. “When I was depressed, music was the only thing, that was there for me, always. Since I started writing that was my goal: to help others getting through life, because it is not easy. Our lyrics are taken from our experiences, and in the end, it is all about not being alone.”

Zum Schluss frage ich Laura, ob die Geschichten, über die sie singt, real oder fiktional sind. „They’re actually quite mystical sometimes”, antwortet sie. “Living in L.A., we have to get out of here sometimes, just pack our bags and go camping… We love being inspired by Mother Nature, it’s just the greatest thing. So out of something natural and real there arises something that seems mystical, I guess.”

“Shit, we’re really hippies“, wirft Sam amüsiert dazwischen. Und daran kann ich absolut nichts Schlechtes finden.

