FM4 Acoustic Session mit Vance Joy

In seiner Heimat hat der Song „Riptide“ Rekorde gebrochen. Seit seinem Erscheinen 2013 war Vance Joy mit diesem Track ganze 120 Wochen in den australischen Top100 Charts vertreten. Einen ähnlichen Erfolg konnte sonst nur Lady Gaga mit „Pokerface“ für sich verbuchen. Bei FM4 präsentiert der Musiker nun seinen aktuellen Song „Lay It On Me“.

Einen kleinen Nachteil hat allerdings so eine mit Platinum-Auszeichnungen überhäufte Karriere: Der Weg vom fertigen Song bis zum fertigen Album ist ein langer. Als Vance Joy ins FM4 Studio kommt, erinnern wir uns an seinen ersten Besuch vor drei Jahren und an das gleiche Szenario: die Songs vom Album waren schon fertig, aber ein Veröffentlichungsdatum noch lange nicht in Sicht.

Auch jetzt wieder: Songs alle fertig aber zu hören gibt es vorerst nur die erste Single „Lay It On Me“.

Für einen Musiker, der sich aufs Geschichten Erzählen konzentrieren möchte, ist das natürlich eine suboptimale Gesprächs-Situation. Entstanden ist „Lay It On Me“ jedenfalls schon vor seinem Debütalbum. Als „voice memo“ hat er den Gitarrenriff des Songs auf seinem Handy geparkt gehabt. Mit der Zeile „Everything starts at your skin” hat er den love song schliesslich fertigschreiben können.

“The song started with a guitar riff in 2012, before anything really started happening. I just tried writing a song and had a bunch of voice memos in my phone with attempts but none of them worked. So I almost gave up on them but at the start of this year it just took the right melodies and the right lyrics to reinvigorate that guitar riff. It´s funny how if it´s a good ide, hopefully it will stick around and finally find a home!”