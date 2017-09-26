„Erfolg ist ein Konstrukt!“

Am Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg ist mit dem Anchor Award zum zweiten Mal ein Preis an einen aufstrebenden Newcomer-Act verliehen worden. Shirley Manson von Garbage war eine der Juror_innen. Sie spricht im Interview über Erfolgsrezepte und was eine Band am Leben hält.

von Susi Ondrušová

Letztes Jahr ist beim Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg derAnchor Awards ins Leben gerufen worden. Acht Bands aus dem Festivalprogramm, die vorab nominiert werden, und eine Jury, die sich drei Festivaltage die Konzerte der Bands anschaut, um dann einen Sieger/eine Siegerin zu küren. Neben Producer Legende Tony Visconti war auch BBC Introducing-Journalist Huw Stephens in der Jury, Emily Haines von Metric, Valeska Steiner und Sonja Glass von Boy und Shirley Manson von Garbage.

Unter den nominierten Bands waren zum Beispiel die Berliner Rock-Band Pabst oder das Elektro-Pop-Duo First Hate aus Kopenhagen. Alice Merton („No Roots“) war nominiert und auch die 19-jährige Londoner Folk-Sängerin Jade Bird. Fans von First Aid Kit oder Laura Marling werden Jade Bird lieben. Die Musikerin selber liebt Loretta Lynn und Patti Smith. Sie hat den Anchor Award 2017 mit nach Hause nehmen dürfen.

Damit die Jury beim Anchor Award überhaupt eine Entscheidung treffen konnte, waren sie genauso wie die Brancheninsider und Festivalbesucher_innen die ganze Nacht unterwegs und haben sich die Gigs der Nominierten Bands angeschaut. Drei Konzerte pro Nacht, das hat die Garbage Sängerin Shirley Manson nicht mehr gemacht seit … Ja „Since I was a kid“.

Zum ersten Mal Jury

Sie war überhaupt noch nie Teil einer Jury und meint: „I dont believe in judging“. Aber die letzte Woche, das Kennenlernen der anderen Jury-Mitglieder, das gemeinsame Reden und Sich-Auseinandersetzen mit Bands, die ihr vorher nicht bekannt waren, das hat sie letzte Woche genossen. Wonach sucht sie als Musikfan selbst, wenn sie Konzerte anderer Bands sieht oder neue Musik hört? Dazu meint Shirley Manson:

„I just want to feel something. Whether that´s made to feel exuberant where you´re laughing and grinning and you feel joyful. Or whether it is something that touches the sadness in your own heart. That moment you experience when you fall in love with music. It´s different for everybody and it´s different for each individual at different moments in their day. I guess i´m just looking for the moment of truth.”

“I don’t give a fuck, if a stranger thinks, I’m a streetcleaner!”

Shirley Manson ist mit vier Jahren das erste Mal bei einer Schulaufführung auf einer Bühne gestanden, Ende Oktober wird sie mit ihren Garbage-Kollegen vor 20.000 Fans in Guadalajara auftreten. Mit Garbage hat sie Millionen Platten verkauft, eine Band, die in ihrer Karriere nicht nur auf einem Genre-Seil balanciert ist, sondern sich vieler Elemente und Schubladen bedient hat. Damit die RiotGrrrls, die Raver, die Rocker auf ihre Kosten kommen. Dass Garbage in den Neunzigern die hippste Band waren, ist natürlich dieser Stimme und der Bühnenpräsenz von Shirley Manson zu verdanken. Manson gibt zu, dass es eine Zeit gab in der ihr der Erfolg zu Kopf gestiegen ist:

„I had that incredible experience but it was fraught with pain and misery at the same time so I don’t ache to go back at any point in my life. I am always looking forward! I am not nostalgic. I don’t believe that I have to tell people that I am in a rock band. That I was in a successful rockband. I don’t give a fuck if a stranger thinks that I am a streetcleaner! There was a point in my life where I was very tied up with notions of myself and my success. But that has all passed mercifully and I´ve managed to throw those shackles off my shoulders and move forward.”

Julio AGUILAR / AFP

Erfolg ist ein Konstrukt meint sie dann auch. Karrieren wie in den Neunzigern wiederholen sich einfach nicht mehr. Was vor dreißig Jahren für sie funktioniert hat, muss nicht zwangsläufig eine Blaupause für ein Erfolgsrezept einer Band heute sein. In der Rolle einer Beraterin, die mit ihren 51 Lebensjahren jungen Künstlerinnen Ratschläge gibt, fühlt sich Shirley Manson aber nicht wirklich wohl: “I have been making records since I was basically 16 years old. So I feel, I have got a lot of little titbits that I can throw somebody´s way - if they are so inclined. But ultimately I feel like in order to survive in the jungle you got to hone your own skills.”

Und dazu muss man sich auf die Arbeit konzentrieren und in die kreative Arbeit stürzen, unabhängig von Awards hier und Blumenstrauß da: „You have to focus on the work. It´s the only thing that you have any real long-term satisfaction from. Success is a day. It’s a moment. It´s two seconds on a podium being handed an award and then you´re already trotting down the hill to the base of another mountain. So success is a construct. But work and satisfaction from it and expression from it is really rewarding and it continues to reward for your entire life.”





Als Jade Bird, die diesjährige Anchor-Preisträgerin auf die Welt gekommen ist, haben Garbage ihr zweites Album „Version 2.0“ veröffentlicht. Während Jade Bird jeden ihrer musikalischen Karriereschritte auf Instagram oder Twitter dokumentieren wird können, haben die Mitglieder von Garbage die frühere Zeit von „Flyer statt Facebook-Event“ ziemlich verflucht. Als es nämlich darum ging, Material für das Garbage-Buch „This Is The Noise That Keeps Me Awake“ zu sammeln.

Susi Ondrusova/Garbage

Statt Festplatten wurden Kisten in Lagerhäusern durchforstet. Das Buch ist ein Hochglanz-Foto-Buch mit Interview-Auszügen und Hintergrund-Geschichten zu einzelnen Stationen der Garbage Biographie. „I think we all feel that it was a job well done but it was a pain in the ass!” meint Shirley Manson.

Auf zum 20-Jahr-Jubiläum

Garbage werden sich nächstes Jahr ins Studio begeben und an neuem Songmaterial für ein mögliches neues Album schreiben. Für nächstes Jahr planen sie eine 20-Jahre-Jubiläums-Tour, um die Songs dieses Albums zu ehren und gemeinsam mit den Fans zu feiern. Ohne die wäre sie nämlich gar nicht dort, wo sie ist. Das ist jetzt: unterwegs zu einem Flugzeug, der sie an einen Ort bringt, wo sie Bücher und Platten signieren wird.

“I never had children in my life and I never really wanted children. But I have now come to the point, where our fan base have become a group of people, who I feel protective of and who I know love us from afar for different reasons. So, when I meet fans I am very moved by the interactions and I feel very privileged to be told secrets of their hearts and to be the caretaker of those experiences that perhaps they cannot express amongst their peers or their friends or families. I constantly think of it as a privilege. It´s almost like hearing secrets that will never ever again be aired so I take the interaction with fans pretty seriously.”