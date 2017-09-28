FM4-Logo

FM4 Tribe Vibes - 28.9.2017

Die Playlist zur Sendung mit dem „O5“ und DJ Tommy Jr.

Rapsody ft. Kendrick Lamar Power
Rapsody Chrome (Like Ooh)
Rapsody ft. BJ The Chicago Kid Knock On My Door
Rapsody ft. Anderson.Paak, Black Thought & Moonchild Nobody
J57 ft. Exile, Blame One, CashUs, Tenacity & SlyThe5th Listening To Axelrod
Blu & Exile Constellations
L'Orange ft. Blu & Elzhi The Difference
Brenk Sinatra & Morlockk Dilemma Cognac (Osive Remix)
Pete Rock & CL Smooth One In A Million
Vorstellung des Projekts 'O5'
Public Enemy Fight The Power
A Tribe Called Quest We The People
Demolux, Kreiml,Ali Capone, Appletree, Syc Tyson, Svaba Ortak, Def Ill & Jamin O5 (prod. by Brenk Sinatra)
Total Chaos Traurig Aber Wahr
Open Mike Eagle No Selling
Open Mike Eagle Brick Body Complex
Juicy J ft. A$AP Rocky & Suicide Boys Freaky
Juicy J Highly Intoxicated
DJ Tommy Jr live in the mix
Migos Where
Cardi B ft. Offset Lick
Baka Live Up To My Name
Cardi B Bodak Yellow
A$AP Ferg East Coast Remix
Skepta ft. A$AP Bari It Ain't Safe
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug Pick Up The Phone
Chris Brown ft. Kodak Black, A Boogie, Yo Gotti Pills & Automobiles
21 Savage Bank Account
Drake ft. Giggs KMT
Big Shaq Man's Not Hot
Big Tobz Who What Where (Unofficial Remix)
Wretch32 Whistle
Bestie Youngin
NBV Stay Over There
Hardy Cabrio ft. One Acen Unsigned
Hardy Cabrio Super Soaker

