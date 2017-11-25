Die FM4 Charts vom 25. November 2017
Die vier Neuvorstellungen der Woche kommen von Hey Elbow, Molly, Mynth und Tune-Yards. Du kannst wie immer darüber abstimmen, wer als höchster in die FM4 Charts nächste Woche einsteigt!
Die Charts - on air jeden Samstag von 17 bis 19 Uhr - gibt’s natürlich auch im FM4Player.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Mavi Phoenix
|Janet Jackson
|1
|3
|2
|Anna Of The North
|Fire
|3
|3
|3
|Franz Ferdinand
|Always Ascending
|4
|3
|4
|Portugal. The Man
|Live In The Moment
|17
|2
|5
|Jordan Klassen
|Dominika
|6
|5
|6
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|Little Thing Gone Wild
|7
|3
|7
|Kroko Jack ft. Skero
|Vadient
|neu
|1
|8
|Wu-Tang-Clan & Redman
|Lesson Learned
|8
|4
|9
|Leyya
|Drumsolo
|neu
|1
|10
|Tocotronic
|Hey Du
|neu
|1
|11
|Elderbrook
|Talking
|11
|4
|12
|Awolnation
|Passion
|2
|5
|13
|MGMT
|Little Dark Age
|5
|5
|14
|Gerard
|Azurblau
|21
|2
|15
|Sandra Kurzweil
|One Last Chance
|15
|2
|16
|Pressyes
|On The Run
|22
|2
|17
|Cosmo Sheldrake
|Come Along
|18
|4
|18
|Ezra Furman
|Love You So Bad
|neu
|1
|19
|Dillon
|Contact Us
|neu
|1
|20
|Meno
|Aux Bras
|20
|2
|21
|The Breeders
|Wait In The Car
|10
|5
|22
|The Crispies
|Easy
|9
|6
|23
|Nick Murphy
|Medication
|19
|4
|24
|Cid Rim ft. Samantha Urbani
|Repeat
|14
|4
|25
|RIN
|Vagabundo
|13
|6
Publiziert am 25.11.2017