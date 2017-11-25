FM4-Logo

jetzt live:

Aktueller Musiktitel:

Die FM4 Charts vom 25. November 2017

Mavie Phoenix ist noch immer auf der Eins - mit Janet Jackson.

Die vier Neuvorstellungen der Woche kommen von Hey Elbow, Molly, Mynth und Tune-Yards. Du kannst wie immer darüber abstimmen, wer als höchster in die FM4 Charts nächste Woche einsteigt!

Die Charts - on air jeden Samstag von 17 bis 19 Uhr - gibt’s natürlich auch im FM4Player.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Mavi Phoenix Janet Jackson 1 3
2 Anna Of The North Fire 3 3
3 Franz Ferdinand Always Ascending 4 3
4 Portugal. The Man Live In The Moment 17 2
5 Jordan Klassen Dominika 6 5
6 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Little Thing Gone Wild 7 3
7 Kroko Jack ft. Skero Vadient neu 1
8 Wu-Tang-Clan & Redman Lesson Learned 8 4
9 Leyya Drumsolo neu 1
10 Tocotronic Hey Du neu 1
11 Elderbrook Talking 11 4
12 Awolnation Passion 2 5
13 MGMT Little Dark Age 5 5
14 Gerard Azurblau 21 2
15 Sandra Kurzweil One Last Chance 15 2
16 Pressyes On The Run 22 2
17 Cosmo Sheldrake Come Along 18 4
18 Ezra Furman Love You So Bad neu 1
19 Dillon Contact Us neu 1
20 Meno Aux Bras 20 2
21 The Breeders Wait In The Car 10 5
22 The Crispies Easy 9 6
23 Nick Murphy Medication 19 4
24 Cid Rim ft. Samantha Urbani Repeat 14 4
25 RIN Vagabundo 13 6

Publiziert am 25.11.2017

Seitenanfang

mehr FM4 Charts:

Aktuell:

Werbung X