FM4 Charts vom 9. Dezember

Portugal The Man hält sich auf Platz 1, gleich dahinter stehen diese Woche Kroko Jack (ft. Skero) und Leyya.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Portugal The Man Live In The Moment 1 4
2 Kroko Jack ft. Skero Vadient 5 3
3 Leyya Drumsolo 6 3
4 Pressyes On The Run 9 4
5 Holly Miranda ft. Kyp Malone Exquisite 10 2
6 Tocotronic Hey Du 7 3
7 Ezra Furman Love You So Bad 8 3
8 Mavi Phoenix Janet Jackson 2 5
9 Molly Glimpse 11 2
10 Dillon Contact Us 15 3
11 Tune-Yards Look At Your Hands 20 2
12 Gerard Azurblau 13 4
13 Sandra Kurzweil One Last Chance 14 4
14 Anna Of The North Fire 4 5
15 Mynth Smog 18 2
16 Hey Elbow Quest 19 2
17 Mile Me Deaf Light Ltd. neu 1
18 Franz Ferdinand Always Ascending 3 5
19 Scheibsta & die Buben Scheiss Egal neu 1
20 Yukno Distanz neu 1
21 Catastrophe & Cure On The Internet neu 1
22 Meno Aux Bras 21 4
23 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Little Thing Gone Wild 12 5
24 Wu-Tang-Clan & Redman Lesson Learned 17 6
25 Jordan Klassen Dominika 16 7

Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche: Wer nächste Woche am höchsten in die FM4 Charts einsteigt, bestimmst du!

Publiziert am 09.12.2017

