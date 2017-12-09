FM4 Charts vom 9. Dezember
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Portugal The Man
|Live In The Moment
|1
|4
|2
|Kroko Jack ft. Skero
|Vadient
|5
|3
|3
|Leyya
|Drumsolo
|6
|3
|4
|Pressyes
|On The Run
|9
|4
|5
|Holly Miranda ft. Kyp Malone
|Exquisite
|10
|2
|6
|Tocotronic
|Hey Du
|7
|3
|7
|Ezra Furman
|Love You So Bad
|8
|3
|8
|Mavi Phoenix
|Janet Jackson
|2
|5
|9
|Molly
|Glimpse
|11
|2
|10
|Dillon
|Contact Us
|15
|3
|11
|Tune-Yards
|Look At Your Hands
|20
|2
|12
|Gerard
|Azurblau
|13
|4
|13
|Sandra Kurzweil
|One Last Chance
|14
|4
|14
|Anna Of The North
|Fire
|4
|5
|15
|Mynth
|Smog
|18
|2
|16
|Hey Elbow
|Quest
|19
|2
|17
|Mile Me Deaf
|Light Ltd.
|neu
|1
|18
|Franz Ferdinand
|Always Ascending
|3
|5
|19
|Scheibsta & die Buben
|Scheiss Egal
|neu
|1
|20
|Yukno
|Distanz
|neu
|1
|21
|Catastrophe & Cure
|On The Internet
|neu
|1
|22
|Meno
|Aux Bras
|21
|4
|23
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|Little Thing Gone Wild
|12
|5
|24
|Wu-Tang-Clan & Redman
|Lesson Learned
|17
|6
|25
|Jordan Klassen
|Dominika
|16
|7
Publiziert am 09.12.2017