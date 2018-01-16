FM4 Videomarathon

Wir haben unsere Schätze ausgegraben. 160 FM4 Sessions und Konzerte der letzten 10 Jahre von Dienstag 19h bis Samstag Abend nonstop hier zu sehen.

The Notwist im Radiokulturhaus, Amanda Palmer mit Engelsflügeln am Klavier, Chilly Gonzales mit Orchester, ein blutjunger Dorian Concept im Studio 2, Ankathie Koi in der Ottakringer Brauerei, Kettcar & Frittenbude gemeinsam im Schneeregen in der Arena, und nicht zuletzt die Aufnahmen der Geburtsstunde von FM4 selbst - auf den Festplatten der FM4 Redaktion lagert ein riesiger Videoschatz, der viele, viele Stunden und ganze Tage füllt.

Aus diesem Archiv haben wir 97 Stunden Programm destilliert. 97 Konzertstunden aus zehn Jahren FM4 Videoredaktion - 125 Bands mit 160 Konzerten - so viele FM4 Konzerte und Sessions haben wir wieder ausgegraben und zum Binge-Watchen in einen Videomarathon verpackt.

zurück von weiter

Los gehts in der FM4-Geburtststunde am Dienstag, den 16.1., um 19.00 Uhr nonstop bis wir am Samstag, 20.1. um 21.00 das FM4 Geburtstagsfest live aus der Ottakringer Brauerei in Wien übertragen.

Das gesamte Programm des Videomarathons im Überblick Der FM4 Videomarathon im Überblick Dienstag, 16.1.2018 19:00 Voodoo Jürgens (Überraschungskonzert 2017) 20:22 Nada Surf (Geburtstagsfest 2008 21:31 Dillon (Radio Session 2014) 22:50 Shout Out Louds (Radio Session 2010) 23:59 Mando Diao (Acoustic Session) Mittwoch, 17.1.2018 00:27 Get Well Soon (Acoustic Session) 00:34 Get Well Soon (Radio Session 2012) 01:40 Hinds (Acoustic Session) 01:44 Squalloscope (Acoustic Session) 02:00 Mauracher (Geburtstagsfest 2008) 02:44 J. Bernardt (Acoustic Session) 02:48 Gerard (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 03:30 5/8erl in Ehr'n (Soundpark Session 2017) 03:39 Tindersticks (Radio Session 2012) 04:29 Fink (Radio Session 2017) 06:06 Adam Green (Acoustic Session) 06:12 My Jerusalem (Acoustic Session) 06:18 Kids'n'Cats (Soundpark Session 2014) 06:28 Yasmo (live@RKH 2017) 07:55 Effi (Soundpark Session 2014) 08:05 I am Kloot (Radio Session 2010) 09:21 Go Team (Geburtstagsfest 2011) 09:46 Friska Viljor (Geburtstagsfest 2013) 10:35 Wallis Bird (Radio Session 2016) 12:10 Dawa (Protestsongcontest 2014) 12:16 Yasmo (Protestsongcontest 2012) 12:20 Der Nino aus Wien (Protestsongcontest 2009) 12:39 PauT (Protestsongcontest 2010) 12:46 I-Wolf (Soundpark Session 2013) 13:02 Mile Me Deaf (Soundpark Session 2015) 13:18 Efterklang (Radio Session 2012) 14:10 Giantree (Geburtstagsfest 2012) 14:30 The Ruff Pack (Acoustic Session) 14:43 The Naked and Famous (Acoustic Session) 14:48 Patrick Pulsinger (Soundpark Session 2011) 15:31 Dorian Concept (Soundpark Session 2008) 15:41 Hercules & Love Affair (Geburtstagsfest 2011) 16:43 Schnipo Schranke (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 17:20 Tomte (Radio Session 2008) 19:10 Scheibsta & Die Buben (Bubble Days 2017) 19:14 Shout Out Louds (Radio Session 2010) 20:24 Cocorosie (Radio Session 2013) 21:15 Leyya (Soundpark Session 2015) 21:23 Punda Omar (Soundpark Session 2013) 21:33 Fink (Radio Session 2017) 23:10 Die Sterne (Geburtstagsfest 2010) Donnerstag, 18.1.2018 00:06 5/8erl in Ehr'n (Soundpark Session 2017) 00:16 Bul Bul (Soundpark Session 2014) 00:28 Sizarr (Geburtstagsfest 2015) 00:49 Fijuka (Acoustic Session) 00:54 Pascal Pinon (Acoustic Session) 01:00 Der Nino aus Wien (Protestsongcontest 2009) 01:18 Chikinki (Geburtstagsfest 2011) 02:07 Antilopengang (Überraschungskonzert 2017) 02:09 The Notwist (Radio Session 2008) 03:38 Bauchklang (Geburtstagsfest 2010) 04:35 Koenig (live@RKH 2017) 04:45 Architecture in Helsinki (Radio Session 2007) 05:56 Ezra Furman (Radio Session 2015) 07:17 Kreisky (Radio Session 2009) 08:38 Catastrophe & Cure (Geburtstagsfest 2015) 09:13 Manu Delago (Merry Clipmas 2013) 09:18 Manu Delago (Soundpark Session 2017) 09:48 Inner Tongue (Soundpark Session 2017) 10:14 Cari Cari (Soundpark Session 2017) 10:48 Klitclique (Soundpark Session Popfest Spezial 2017) 11:14 Onk Lou (Soundpark Session Popfest Spezial 2017) 11:33 Gerard (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 12:15 Viech (Acoustic Session) 12:31 Mynth (Acoustic Session) 12:35 SOHN (Geburtstagsfest 2014) 13:21 Delphic (Geburtstagsfest 2013) 14:10 Mando Diao (Radio Session 2007) 15:06 Mediengruppe Telekommander (Geburtstagsfest 2012) 15:43 Deichkind (Geburtstagsfest 2009) 16:50 Mighty Oaks (Geburtstagsfest 2016) 17:49 Kraftklub (Überraschungskonzert 2017) 18:56 Blood Red Shoes (Geburtstagsfest 2010) 19:32 Milky Chance (Acoustic Session) 19:36 Gentleman (Acoustic Session) 19:41 Jamie T (Acoustic Session) 19:51 James Hersey (Acoustic Session) 19:55 Tori Amos (Radio Session 2009) 20:53 Thomas Dybdahl (Acoustic Session 2017) 20:58 Jake Bugg (Überraschungskonzert 2016) 21:04 Thomas Dybdahl (Acoustic Session 2013) 21:10 Milky Chance (Acoustic Session 2013) 21:14 Tocotronic (Radio Session 2007) 22:10 Samy Deluxe + Tsunami Band (Radio Session 2009) 23:39 The Ruff Pack (Soundpark Session 2013) 23:55 Marsimoto/Marteria (Geburtstagsfest 2013) Freitag, 19.1.2018 01:08 Antilopengang (Geburtstagsfest 2016) 02:08 Cid Rim (Soundpark Session 2013) 02:20 Voodoo Jürgens (Soundpark Session 2016) 02:32 The Eternias (Soundpark Session 2012) 02:45 Yasmo (Soundpark Session 2015) 02:54 Olympique (Soundpark Session 2014) 03:03 M185 (Radio Session 2012) 03:57 Camo&Krooked (Geburtstagsfest 2016) 04:23 Avec (Acoustic Session) 04:27 Granada (Acoustic Session) 04:33 Be Charlotte (Acoustic Session) 04:36 Jordan Klassen (Acoustic Session) 04:40 Nada Surf (Radio Session 2016) 05:57 Ja, Panik (Geburtstagsfest 2014) 06:43 Gustav (live@RKH 2017) 06:43 Agnes Obel (Radio Session 2013) 06:49 Adam Green (Acoustic Session) 06:54 Scheibsta & die Buben (Acoustic Session) 07:06 View (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 07:40 Chilly Gonzales (Radio Session 2011) 09:16 Gin Ga (Geburtstagsfest 2013) 09:57 Grossstadtgeflüster (Geburtstagsfest 2016) 10:04 Kommando Elefant (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 10:45 Garish (live@RKH 2017) 12:34 Die goldenen Zitronen (Radio Session 2014) 13:24 Calexico (Radio Session 2012) 14:36 Kinderzimmer Productions (Radio Session 2010) 16:19 Get Well Soon (Radio Session 2012) 17:25 John Grant (Acoustic Session) 17:29 Vicious (Acoustic Session) 17:34 Bloc Party (Geburtstagsfest 2016) 18:17 WUNSCHSLOT 19:06 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (Radio Session 2017) 20:04 The Notwist (Geburtstagsfest 2014) 21:10 Farewell Dear Ghost (Geburtstagsfest 2016) 21:52 Catastrophe & Cure (Geburtstagsfest 2015) 22:27 5KHD (Acoustic Session 2017) 22:43 Salute (Soundpark Session 2017) 22:59 Effi (Soundpark Session 2014) 23:08 Voodoo Jürgens (Überraschungskonzert 2017) Samstag, 20.1.2018 00:27 Amanda Palmer (Acoustic Session) 00:39 Lola Marsh (Acoustic Session) 00:51 Fettkakao (Soundpark Session 2010) 01:24 SK Invitational (Soundpark Session 2010) 02:09 Gudrun von Laxenburg (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 02:49 Catastrophe & Cure (Radio Session 2013) 03:46 Franz Ferdinand (Geburtstagsfest 2009) 05:09 White Miles + Austrian Apparal + Schmieds Puls (Soundpark Session Popfest Spezial 2016) 05:49 Mono + Nikitaman (Geburtstagsfest 2010) 06:52 Wir sind Helden (Radio Session 2007) 08:20 M185 (Soundpark Session 2012) 08:34 Dillon (Radio Session 2014) 09:54 Hinds (Acoustic Session) 09:58 Squalloscope (Acoustic Session) 10:14 J. Bernardt (Acoustic Session) 10:18 Agnes Obel (Radio Session 2013) 10:24 Chilly Gonzales (Radio Session 2011) 12:01 Adam Green (Acoustic Session) 12:06 The Notwist (Radio Session 2008) 13:34 Scheibsta & die Buben (Acoustic Session) 13:47 Get Well Soon (Geburtstagsfest 2010) 14:28 Hidden Cameras (Geburtstagsfest 2014) 15:12 Gerard (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 15:54 Ja, Panik (Geburtstagsfest 2014) 16:39 Nada Surf (Geburtstagsfest 2008) 17:44 Ankathie Koi (Geburtstagsfest 2017) 18:26 Bilderbuch (Geburtstagsfest 2011) 19:02 Marteria (Geburtstagsfest 2013) 19:26 Kettcar (Geburtstagsfest 2012) 20:10 Die Sterne (Geburtstagsfest 2015)

Und dein liebster FM4 Moment?

Du kannst ProgrammdirektorIn sein und das Freitag Hauptabendprogramm mitbestimmen.