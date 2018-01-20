Die FM4 Charts vom 20. Jänner 2018
Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche kommen von Editors, Jack White, Leyya und Tocotronic, und ihr bestimmt, wer nächste Woche mit Vorsprung in die Charts einsteigen soll.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Wombats
|Lemon To A Knife Fight
|3
|5
|2
|Superorganism
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
|14
|2
|3
|Jorja Smith
|Where Did I Go
|1
|5
|4
|Palastic ft. Klei
|Want It
|neu
|1
|5
|Franz Ferdinand
|Feel The Love Go
|neu
|1
|6
|Vaccines
|I Can't Quit
|neu
|1
|7
|Steaming Satellites
|Back From Space
|10
|2
|8
|The Crispies
|Lost My Phone
|8
|4
|9
|Ogris Debris
|Out Of Control
|9
|2
|10
|Moby
|I Feel Like A Motherless Child
|5
|6
|11
|Gundelach ft ARY
|Games
|12
|4
|12
|MOTSA
|Falling
|4
|6
|13
|Moonbootica ft Nneka
|Do Not Do Me (Like Dis)
|11
|4
|14
|Run Child Run
|Can't Catch Me
|16
|2
|15
|Turbotito ft. Baby Alpaca
|Different
|2
|5
|16
|Pale Grey
|Seasons
|17
|2
|17
|The Streets
|Sometimes I Hate My Friends…
|18
|2
|18
|Yukno
|Prinzip
|21
|2
|19
|Yeah But No
|The Way We Chose
|13
|4
|20
|Giraffage ft. Japanese Breakfast
|Maybes (RAC Rmx)
|neu
|1
|21
|Naked Lunch
|So Sad
|6
|6
|22
|MGMT
|When You Die
|15
|6
|23
|Monsterheart
|Salam
|7
|6
|24
|Mile Me Deaf
|Light Ltd.
|20
|7
|25
|Catastrophe & Cure
|On The Internet
|19
|7
Publiziert am 20.01.2018