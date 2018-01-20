FM4-Logo

Die FM4 Charts vom 20. Jänner 2018

The Wombats landen auf Platz 1. Und von Platz 14 auf Platz 2 springen Superorganism mit „Everybody Wants To Be Famous“.

Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche kommen von Editors, Jack White, Leyya und Tocotronic, und ihr bestimmt, wer nächste Woche mit Vorsprung in die Charts einsteigen soll.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Wombats Lemon To A Knife Fight 3 5
2 Superorganism Everybody Wants To Be Famous 14 2
3 Jorja Smith Where Did I Go 1 5
4 Palastic ft. Klei Want It neu 1
5 Franz Ferdinand Feel The Love Go neu 1
6 Vaccines I Can't Quit neu 1
7 Steaming Satellites Back From Space 10 2
8 The Crispies Lost My Phone 8 4
9 Ogris Debris Out Of Control 9 2
10 Moby I Feel Like A Motherless Child 5 6
11 Gundelach ft ARY Games 12 4
12 MOTSA Falling 4 6
13 Moonbootica ft Nneka Do Not Do Me (Like Dis) 11 4
14 Run Child Run Can't Catch Me 16 2
15 Turbotito ft. Baby Alpaca Different 2 5
16 Pale Grey Seasons 17 2
17 The Streets Sometimes I Hate My Friends… 18 2
18 Yukno Prinzip 21 2
19 Yeah But No The Way We Chose 13 4
20 Giraffage ft. Japanese Breakfast Maybes (RAC Rmx) neu 1
21 Naked Lunch So Sad 6 6
22 MGMT When You Die 15 6
23 Monsterheart Salam 7 6
24 Mile Me Deaf Light Ltd. 20 7
25 Catastrophe & Cure On The Internet 19 7

20.01.2018

