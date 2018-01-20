Die FM4 Charts vom 20. Jänner 2018

1 Wombats Lemon To A Knife Fight 3 5

2 Superorganism Everybody Wants To Be Famous 14 2

3 Jorja Smith Where Did I Go 1 5

4 Palastic ft. Klei Want It neu 1

5 Franz Ferdinand Feel The Love Go neu 1

6 Vaccines I Can't Quit neu 1

7 Steaming Satellites Back From Space 10 2

8 The Crispies Lost My Phone 8 4

9 Ogris Debris Out Of Control 9 2

10 Moby I Feel Like A Motherless Child 5 6

11 Gundelach ft ARY Games 12 4

12 MOTSA Falling 4 6

13 Moonbootica ft Nneka Do Not Do Me (Like Dis) 11 4

14 Run Child Run Can't Catch Me 16 2

15 Turbotito ft. Baby Alpaca Different 2 5

16 Pale Grey Seasons 17 2

17 The Streets Sometimes I Hate My Friends… 18 2

18 Yukno Prinzip 21 2

19 Yeah But No The Way We Chose 13 4

20 Giraffage ft. Japanese Breakfast Maybes (RAC Rmx) neu 1

21 Naked Lunch So Sad 6 6

22 MGMT When You Die 15 6

23 Monsterheart Salam 7 6

24 Mile Me Deaf Light Ltd. 20 7