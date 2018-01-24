FM4-Logo

New York

SDJ

In den Straßen von New York

In ihrem Buch „NYC Street Photography“ kuratieren die beiden Fotografen Ricky Powell & Brian Nobili Schnappschüsse aus den letzten 40 Jahren, die die Seele der Stadt einfangen.

Von Alex „DJ Phekt“ Hertel

Vor kurzem habe ich hier über das Buch „Vanishing New York - How a great city lost its soul“ und die dramatischen Folgen der rasant voranschreitenden Gentrifizierung in der Stadt geschrieben.

Nun ist im schwedischen Verlag Dokument Press mit „NYC Street Photography - It’s the joint“ ein Bildband erschienen, der Bilder verschiedener Fotografen aus vierzig Jahren präsentiert, die die bedrohte „Seele der Stadt“ einfangen.

Kuratiert wurde das Buch von den beiden „street photographers“ Ricky Powell und Brian Nobili.

Ricky Powell: „I grew up here in NYC and I have a nostalgic possessive feeling about it. I live the history of it. I like the different textures, as backgrounds in my photos, like brick walls, buildings, stoops, parks; all of it just built-in scenarios. I personally included ‚street photography‘ in my logo about 20 years ago, and in this book we assemble a collection of colorful characters who excel in street style photography.“

Beastie Boys

Ricky Powell

Die jungen „Beastie Boys“ und „Dr. Dre“ – nicht DER Dr. Dre aus Kalifornien sonder der später als Co-Host von Yo! MTV Raps bekannte DJ, aufgenommen von Ricky Powell 1986 in den Straßen von New York. Der Fotograf mit engem Hip Hop-Bezug dokumentiert die Szene seit knapp 30 Jahren.

Method Man

Ricky Powell

Method Man vom Wu-Tang Clan „taking a break“, aufgenommen von Ricky Powell 1997 in der 4th Street.

Der zweite Herausgeber, Brian Nobili, ist wesentlich jünger als Ricky Powell und ebenfalls tief verwurzelt in der HipHop- und vor allem Graffiti-Subkultur. Neben seiner Tätigkeit als „street photographer“ arbeitet er als Video-Produzent und Grafik-Designer.

Brian Nobili : „This book brings a lot of different level photographers together, that are connected by the same desire to take great images in the streets of New York. It tells a story about the city that’s as unique as your fingerprint smudge. The experience of this diverse group paints an image of adventure and strong curiosity of the five borough’s people, and the book is an enduring time capsule of the last 40 years of NYC street culture.“

Unicycle in New York

Brian Nobili

Einrad-Fahrer in der Bronx, fotografiert von Brian Nobili im Jahr 2013

Neben intimen Bildern aus den frühen Tagen von Rappern wie RUN DMC, den Beastie Boys oder Big Daddy Kane und Schnappschüssen von Prominenten wie Mike Tyson, Rick Rubin, Jean Michel Basquiat oder Sophia Coppola findet man in „NYC Street Photography“ viele Bilder, die den Alltag im sozio-kulturellen Melting Pot New York einfangen.

Jewish man meets african-american man in park

Jamel Shabazz

„When two worlds meet“ - Fort Greene, Brooklyn 2013 von Jamel Shabazz.

Coney Island

Craig Wetherby

„Pursuit of happiness“ von Craig Wetherby, aufgenommen 2016 in Rockaway, Queens.

Chloe Sevigny

Sue Kwon

Schauspielerin und Model Chloë Sevigny, erstmals bekannt geworden 1995 durch ihre Rolle im Film „Kids“ und durch Auftritte in Musikvideos von unter anderem Sonic Youth. Hier auf einem Bild aus den Neunziger Jahren von Sue Kwon.

Cold Crush Brothers 1980

Joe Conzo

Dieses Foto fängt jene Zeit ein, in der die Hip Hop-Kultur entstanden ist. Hier zu sehen die Rap-Pioniere „Cold Crush Brothers“ beim Basketball spielen in der Bronx 1980, aufgenommen von Joe Conzo.

Big Punisher & Son

Estevan Oriol

Der im Jahr 2000 verstorbene Rapper „Big Punisher“ mit seinem Sohn Chris Rivers, der heute selbst als Rapper tätig ist. Fotografiert von Estevan Oriol in den Neunziger Jahren.

„NYC Street Photography - It’s the joint“ hat 128 Seiten und ist im Verlag „Dokument Press“ in englischer Sprache erschienen.

Der im Buch portraitierte Graffiti-Pionier „TKID 170“, der Inbegriff eines New Yorkers, ist mit dem Endergebnis von „NYC Street Photography“ zufrieden.

Julius „TKID 170“ Cavero: "Finally a book on NYC photography by real dudes, Ricky Powell and Brian „Dwels" Nobili. Ricky is a legend that’s been around for a long time capturing the beat and the culture of NYC. Brian, whose eye for the beat and rhythm of NYC, has committed his talent to capturing the true feeling and spirit of the city that never sleeps.“

Publiziert am 24.01.2018

