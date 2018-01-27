Die FM4 Charts vom 27. 1. 2018
Auf der Zwei sind Franz Ferdinand mit „Feel The Love Go“ und auf der Drei die Vaccines mit „I Can’t Quit“. Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffen Leyya: mit „Heat“ sofort auf die Fünf geschossen.
Und wie immer bestimmt ihr, wer nächste Woche mit Vorsprung in die Charts einsteigen soll.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Superorganism
|Everybody Wants To Be Famous
|2
|3
|2
|Franz Ferdinand
|Feel The Love Go
|5
|2
|3
|Vaccines
|I Can't Quit
|6
|2
|4
|Palastic ft. Klei
|Want It
|4
|2
|5
|Leyya
|Heat
|neu
|1
|6
|Steaming Satellites
|Back From Space
|7
|3
|7
|Yukno
|Prinzip
|18
|3
|8
|Wombats
|Lemon To A Knife Fight
|1
|6
|9
|Giraffage ft. Japanese Breakfast
|Maybes (RAC Rmx)
|20
|2
|10
|Gundelach ft ARY
|Games
|11
|5
|11
|Jorja Smith
|Where Did I Go
|3
|6
|12
|Tocotronic
|Electric Guitar
|neu
|1
|13
|Editors
|Magazine
|neu
|1
|14
|The Crispies
|Lost My Phone
|8
|5
|15
|The Streets
|Sometimes I Hate My Friends…
|17
|3
|16
|Pale Grey
|Seasons
|16
|3
|17
|Moby
|I Feel Like A Motherless Child
|10
|7
|18
|Run Child Run
|Can't Catch Me
|14
|3
|19
|MOTSA
|Falling
|12
|7
|20
|Ogris Debris
|Out Of Control
|9
|3
|21
|Moonbootica ft Nneka
|Do Not Do Me (Like Dis)
|13
|5
|22
|Turbotito ft. Baby Alpaca
|Different
|15
|6
|23
|Yeah But No
|The Way We Chose
|22
|5
|24
|Naked Lunch
|So Sad
|21
|7
|25
|Jack White
|Connected By Love
|neu
|1
Publiziert am 27.01.2018