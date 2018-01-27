Die FM4 Charts vom 27. 1. 2018

1 Superorganism Everybody Wants To Be Famous 2 3

2 Franz Ferdinand Feel The Love Go 5 2

3 Vaccines I Can't Quit 6 2

4 Palastic ft. Klei Want It 4 2

5 Leyya Heat neu 1

6 Steaming Satellites Back From Space 7 3

7 Yukno Prinzip 18 3

8 Wombats Lemon To A Knife Fight 1 6

9 Giraffage ft. Japanese Breakfast Maybes (RAC Rmx) 20 2

10 Gundelach ft ARY Games 11 5

11 Jorja Smith Where Did I Go 3 6

12 Tocotronic Electric Guitar neu 1

13 Editors Magazine neu 1

14 The Crispies Lost My Phone 8 5

15 The Streets Sometimes I Hate My Friends… 17 3

16 Pale Grey Seasons 16 3

17 Moby I Feel Like A Motherless Child 10 7

18 Run Child Run Can't Catch Me 14 3

19 MOTSA Falling 12 7

20 Ogris Debris Out Of Control 9 3

21 Moonbootica ft Nneka Do Not Do Me (Like Dis) 13 5

22 Turbotito ft. Baby Alpaca Different 15 6

23 Yeah But No The Way We Chose 22 5

24 Naked Lunch So Sad 21 7