FM4-Logo

jetzt live:

Aktueller Musiktitel:

Die FM4 Charts vom 27. 1. 2018

Eine neue Nummer Eins: Superorganism, die uns letzten Samstag noch ab FM4 Geburtstagsfest entzückt haben, liegen mit „Everybody Wants To Be Famous“ ganz vorne!

Auf der Zwei sind Franz Ferdinand mit „Feel The Love Go“ und auf der Drei die Vaccines mit „I Can’t Quit“. Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffen Leyya: mit „Heat“ sofort auf die Fünf geschossen.

Und wie immer bestimmt ihr, wer nächste Woche mit Vorsprung in die Charts einsteigen soll.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Superorganism Everybody Wants To Be Famous 2 3
2 Franz Ferdinand Feel The Love Go 5 2
3 Vaccines I Can't Quit 6 2
4 Palastic ft. Klei Want It 4 2
5 Leyya Heat neu 1
6 Steaming Satellites Back From Space 7 3
7 Yukno Prinzip 18 3
8 Wombats Lemon To A Knife Fight 1 6
9 Giraffage ft. Japanese Breakfast Maybes (RAC Rmx) 20 2
10 Gundelach ft ARY Games 11 5
11 Jorja Smith Where Did I Go 3 6
12 Tocotronic Electric Guitar neu 1
13 Editors Magazine neu 1
14 The Crispies Lost My Phone 8 5
15 The Streets Sometimes I Hate My Friends… 17 3
16 Pale Grey Seasons 16 3
17 Moby I Feel Like A Motherless Child 10 7
18 Run Child Run Can't Catch Me 14 3
19 MOTSA Falling 12 7
20 Ogris Debris Out Of Control 9 3
21 Moonbootica ft Nneka Do Not Do Me (Like Dis) 13 5
22 Turbotito ft. Baby Alpaca Different 15 6
23 Yeah But No The Way We Chose 22 5
24 Naked Lunch So Sad 21 7
25 Jack White Connected By Love neu 1

Publiziert am 27.01.2018

Seitenanfang

mehr FM4 Charts:

Aktuell: