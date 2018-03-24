Direktheit nur mehr in der Message, nicht mehr im Sound

Nach vier Jahren Pause meldt sich Jack White mit dem Album „Boarding House Reach“ zurück, einem ungewöhnlichen Album für den einst so direkten Musiker, das uns dennoch ein Leben lang begleiten soll.

Von Natalie Brunner

„Boarding House Reach“ ist ein ungewöhnliches und seltsames Album. Doppelt seltsam, da es von dem Mann kommt, der für rohe, kraftvolle Direktheit bekannt ist. Auf „Boarding House Reach“ hingegen hört man die vielen Überarbeitungen und Produktionsschritte, die die 13 Songs durchgemacht haben.

Jack White ist auf „Boarding House Reach“ nicht er selbst, er leiht verschiedenen Charakteren, den Protagonisten der einzelnen Songs, seine Stimme. Ein Gutes Beispiel dafür ist der Song: „Get In The Mind Shaft“.

Jack White: „The music was so strange and had New York and LA, and back home editing it altogether – a lot of them I didn’t write the vocals until I had it all edited because I had no idea where it was going to go. There’s a song on there called ‘Get In The Mind Shaft’ and I do vocals completely through a vocoder, which I’d never done before. And I just kept saying ‚can you hear me now?‘ and that was almost like an idea, do I have to go this far for you to pay attention? This character is saying do I have to go this far for you to pay attention to me, do I have to make my voice digital? In an age where everyone is auto-tuned so you use those little moment to spur on more thought.“

Die Nummer „Over and Over“ ist aus einer Produktion herausgewachsen, die Jack White für Jay Z gemacht hat. Während der aber über sein inneres Universum, das sich versteckt hinter seinen Sonnenbrillen entfaltet, rappt, führt uns „Over and Over“ von Jack White in die Welt der griechischen Mythologie:

„Oh it was about Sisyphus pushing this rock up and down the mountain and the only thing I could think of that went with that riff was ‚over and over‘. When we worked with Jay Z on it he had written a song called Ray Bans out of it – I think his lyric was ‚under my ray bans‘ – so I was saying ‚over and over‘ when I was at home. But I didn’t have any other lyrics for it. ‚Over and over‘ made me think of Sisyphus pushing the rock up over and over on the mountain. It was very funny cause I had my ten-year-old son in the car, and I was listening to it and he said, ‚dad is this about that Greek god that keeps pushing this rock up and down?‘ Nearly stopped the car because I couldn’t believe it! Just as much as I wanted to stop the car when he was 8 years old and Van Halen’s ‘You Really Got Me’ was playing on the radio and he asked me why they were covering The Kinks? Haha. These are the moments where you wanna hug your son.“

Third Man Records

Wir können aus der Antwort schließen: Jack White ist ein vielbeschäftigter Musiker, Producer und Familyman. Deshalb hat es auch vier Jahre gedauert, bis sein neues Album „Boarding House Reach“ erschienen ist. Windeln wechseln, mit Jay-Z aufnehmen, die Gitarren abstauben, weiter an dem Plan arbeiten, die erste Vinylplatte im Weltraum zu spielen - das ist alles nicht so leicht unter einen Hut zu bringen. Deshalb hat der Entstehungsprozess von „Boarding House Reach“ vier Jahre in Anspruch genommen.

„Part of that was wanting to stay home with my children whilst they are in the single digit ages – spend as much time with them as possible. That was a big impetus and then I just did so many records at such high speed, I knew that even years ago in a couple more records I’m gonna have to take a little bit of a break before I just burn myself out through exhaustion so it was a good timing for all of that.“

Der Sound der Motor City

Und noch etwas ist neu an „Boarding House Reach“, White bezieht sich stärker als jemals zuvor auf afro-amerikanische Soundtraditionen, Funk, Soul und Hip Hop. Etwas, das unvermeidlich ist, wenn man, so wie er, in der Motor City Detroit aufgewachsen ist. In den 80er-Jahren gab es keine Straßenecke, die nicht von einer Boombox beschallt worden ist. Das hat die musikalische D.N.A. von Jack White geprägt:

„In the last couple of years I worked with Beyonce, A Tribe Called Quest, Jay Z and I had worked on a lot of songs together. There’s a segment of music that’s there, whether I know it or not. I mean growing up in Detroit that’s all you heard walking around on the street. The era of boom-boxes being popular, that was on everybody’s front porch. So that stuff’s in my blood whether I like it or not. Just like Latin or Mexican music is in me even though I don’t know the names of those artists or what they’re saying, I don’t speak the language, but I know the rhythms and the melodies. So it felt good to finally be able to explore some of that.“

Die Band, die er für die Aufnahmen von „Boarding House Reach“ zusammengestellt hat, besteht aus Hip-Hop-Musikern. Jack White hat dafür Erkundungen bei Q-Tip von A Tribe Called Quest eingezogen:

„I wanted hip hop musicians who played with hip hop artists on stage. Like the band that backs up Kanye, the band that backs up Jay Z on stage. Those are the musicians I want because in my imagination it’s somebody who has a huge variance of genres that they’re familiar with and the ability to replicate samples with real instrumentation, so I thought those were the musicians who would be perfect for this if I could get a-hold of them. So I started looking through clips and saying ‚who’s this guy playing synths behind Kanye? Who’s that guy playing drums with Jay Z?‘ I called up Q-Tip and asked him, ‚Who’s the best drummer in New York?‘ All these ideas led from… well that guy’s not available, but there’s this other guy who’s even better, you should try this other guy. When we walked into the studio I thought oh man this could be a complete disaster, I don’t know who these people are, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to speak the same language. And it’s that old adage the language of music, you don’t need any words, you just speak the language of music.“

Das erste Hören ist kein Kriterium

Die Arbeiten zu „Boarding House Reach“ begannen in Jack Whites Wohnung in Nashville und setzten sich dann in Studios in New York und Los Angeles fort. Die 13 Nummern, die wir heute auf dem Album hören, haben ein Leben hinter sich. Sie sind wie Kinder von Jack White großgezogen worden. Falls es so etwas wie ein objektives Kriterium für gute Musik jenseits von geschmacklichen Vorlieben gibt, dann ist das für mich die Tiefe der Songs. Wie oft kann mensch sie hören, ohne dass Langeweile aufkommt. Jack White scheint das ähnlich zu sehen. Er meint manche Menschen werden sich schwer tun mit den Songs, weil sie so wendig sind, in so viele Richtungen gehen und so viele Geschichten sich abspielen. Das ist der Anspruch, den ich an mich als Songschreiber stelle, sagt er: dass die Leute den Song vielleicht erst beim dritten Mal hören mögen, er sie dafür aber für den Rest ihres Lebens begleitet.

„I’ve written and had recorded or demoed or whatever you call it, they don’t fit for any band of mine – they don’t fit for The Raconteurs, they don’t fit for The Dead Weather, my own thing. So I thought I wanna make them work, I wanna make these rhythms and riffs work. So you end up with an album like this, that has a lot of left turns, because every moment is some other type of character, some other type of story. I can imagine a lot of people having a hard time with some of these songs, because they take repeat listens to get into the groove of them, and I think that’s the place you wanna be as a songwriter. You want people to like the song the third time they hear it, not the first time they hear it. If they like something the first time they hear it, chances are it might fade away for them, it might become just a novel thing for the moment. But if they like it the third time they hear it, it might stay with them for life, you never know.“

Die erste Single des Neuen Albums ist „Connected by Love“. Jack White hat sie ganz alleine in seinem versteckten, extra zum Ungestört-Arbeiten gemieteten Appartement in Nashville geschrieben. Mit ein bisschen Distanz werden Dinge und Gefühle oft klarer:

„The song was ‚I’m Infected by Love‘, I kept saying ‚I’m infected by Love‘ and this recording. But I thought oh this seems kind of negative, maybe people will make jokes about STDs or something… haha… so I thought how about we change it to connected by love and it becomes a very positive thing. And I think especially in the state we’re in now, Donald Trump and America, everyone seems so anti- everything and so divided that I thought it would maybe be nice to have a positive message with that.“

Damit hat Jack White wohl recht und vielleicht würde der Direktheit der Message ein bisschen der Rohheit des alten Jack White nicht schaden.