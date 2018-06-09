FM4-Logo

jetzt live:

Aktueller Musiktitel:

FM4 Charts

FM4

Die FM4 Charts vom 9. Juni 2018

DJ Koze klettert mit seinem „Pick Up“ auf die 1. Und Bilderbuch klopfen als höchste Neueinsteiger mit Manila ganz kräftig ans Treppchen!

Dj Koze - Pick Up (Official Video) von Pampa Records Official

Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche kommen diesmal von Crystal Fighters, Disclosure, Gorillaz und Justice.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 DJ Koze Pick Up 3 4
2 Jungle Happy Man 5 3
3 I Know The Chief Saudade 4 6
4 Bilderbuch Eine Nacht In Manila neu 1
5 Mavi Phoenix Bite 6 2
6 Flatbush Zombies ft. Portugal The Man Crown 1 4
7 Arctic Monekys Four Out Of Five 7 4
8 Bayuk Haaappiiiiiiiiiiiiinneeeeezz 9 5
9 Kerala Dust Maria 11 5
10 Parquet Courts Wide Awake 14 2
11 Jugo Ürdens Allein 11 3
12 Childish Gambino This Is America 2 4
13 Inner Tongue Next Life 13 3
14 Goldfrapp ft. Dave Gahan Ocean 15 2
15 Gurr Hot Summer neu 1
16 Get Well Soon Martyrs 18 2
17 Dirty Projectors Break-Thru neu 1
18 Darwin Deez The World's Best Kisser neu 1
19 Anderson Paak Bubblin 21 2
20 Yung Hurn Bist du Alleine 10 6
21 Shout Out Louds In New Europe 12 4
22 Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty 8 5
23 Kids In Trouble ft Irfane The One I Want To Know 23 5
24 Father John Misty Disappointing Diamonds.. 19 6
25 Avec Love 17 7

Publiziert am 09.06.2018

Seitenanfang

mehr FM4 Charts:

Aktuell:

Werbung X