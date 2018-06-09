Die FM4 Charts vom 9. Juni 2018

1 DJ Koze Pick Up 3 4

2 Jungle Happy Man 5 3

3 I Know The Chief Saudade 4 6

4 Bilderbuch Eine Nacht In Manila neu 1

5 Mavi Phoenix Bite 6 2

6 Flatbush Zombies ft. Portugal The Man Crown 1 4

7 Arctic Monekys Four Out Of Five 7 4

8 Bayuk Haaappiiiiiiiiiiiiinneeeeezz 9 5

9 Kerala Dust Maria 11 5

10 Parquet Courts Wide Awake 14 2

11 Jugo Ürdens Allein 11 3

12 Childish Gambino This Is America 2 4

13 Inner Tongue Next Life 13 3

14 Goldfrapp ft. Dave Gahan Ocean 15 2

15 Gurr Hot Summer neu 1

16 Get Well Soon Martyrs 18 2

17 Dirty Projectors Break-Thru neu 1

18 Darwin Deez The World's Best Kisser neu 1

19 Anderson Paak Bubblin 21 2

20 Yung Hurn Bist du Alleine 10 6

21 Shout Out Louds In New Europe 12 4

22 Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty 8 5

23 Kids In Trouble ft Irfane The One I Want To Know 23 5

24 Father John Misty Disappointing Diamonds.. 19 6