Die FM4 Charts vom 9. Juni 2018
Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche kommen diesmal von Crystal Fighters, Disclosure, Gorillaz und Justice.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|DJ Koze
|Pick Up
|3
|4
|2
|Jungle
|Happy Man
|5
|3
|3
|I Know The Chief
|Saudade
|4
|6
|4
|Bilderbuch
|Eine Nacht In Manila
|neu
|1
|5
|Mavi Phoenix
|Bite
|6
|2
|6
|Flatbush Zombies ft. Portugal The Man
|Crown
|1
|4
|7
|Arctic Monekys
|Four Out Of Five
|7
|4
|8
|Bayuk
|Haaappiiiiiiiiiiiiinneeeeezz
|9
|5
|9
|Kerala Dust
|Maria
|11
|5
|10
|Parquet Courts
|Wide Awake
|14
|2
|11
|Jugo Ürdens
|Allein
|11
|3
|12
|Childish Gambino
|This Is America
|2
|4
|13
|Inner Tongue
|Next Life
|13
|3
|14
|Goldfrapp ft. Dave Gahan
|Ocean
|15
|2
|15
|Gurr
|Hot Summer
|neu
|1
|16
|Get Well Soon
|Martyrs
|18
|2
|17
|Dirty Projectors
|Break-Thru
|neu
|1
|18
|Darwin Deez
|The World's Best Kisser
|neu
|1
|19
|Anderson Paak
|Bubblin
|21
|2
|20
|Yung Hurn
|Bist du Alleine
|10
|6
|21
|Shout Out Louds
|In New Europe
|12
|4
|22
|Courtney Barnett
|City Looks Pretty
|8
|5
|23
|Kids In Trouble ft Irfane
|The One I Want To Know
|23
|5
|24
|Father John Misty
|Disappointing Diamonds..
|19
|6
|25
|Avec
|Love
|17
|7
Publiziert am 09.06.2018