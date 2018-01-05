2017 on 45 - Slack Hippy

Die besten Clubtracks des Jahres - Electronica, Techno

Von Daniela Derntl

Es gibt Wege im Leben, die müssen sich einfach treffen. Heuer war es bei Slack Hippy soweit: Der Vinyl-Liebhaber mit einer Sammlung von geschätzt 20.000 Platten arbeitet nun endlich selbst in einem Plattenladen in Wien (Anm.: im Schallter in der Westbahnstraße).

Das war überfällig, wie wir finden, denn klarerweise wirkt sich sein neuer Job auch überaus positiv auf seine umfangreiche Sammlung aus: „I’m discovering a lot of new old tunes because the place where I work is selling a lot of second hand records from the past, past, past and what comes from the past goes into the future. And this is very much of an influence for me and it will be an influence in the future.“

Slack Hippy über seinen Mix:

„I love to start somewhere spherical, and I like to end somewhere spherical, but always keeping the dancers in my mind. Building some wave up, letting it fall over, and then grooving out until the end. And I hope this is what I did this year!“

2017on45 - Slack Hippy - Mix