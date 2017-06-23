Neues von Mogwai

Sie werden „giants“, „titans“ oder „icons“ genannt. Entweder man liebt sie oder es ist einem vollkommen egal. Die langgediente schottische Postrock-Formation Mogwai hat es wirklich schwer. Also haben wir ihnen einige User-Kommentare zum Video ihres neuen Songs „Coolverine“ vorgelegt.

Mogwai ist die Band der wenigen Worte. Konzerte werden schon mal ohne Ansprache zum Publikum gespielt, ihre Songs sind mehrheitlich instrumental. Dabei sind die Mitglieder alles andere als mundfaul oder humorlos. 1999 zierte ein „blur: are shite“ Schriftzug ihre offiziellen Band-Tshirts. Ihr Heimstudio in Glasgow heisst Castle Of Doom. „Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will“ aus dem Jahr 2011 ist noch immer der beste Mogwai-Albumtitel in einer langen Liste von besten Titeln. Ihren @MogwaiEat 140Zeichen-Tourblog werden sie im Herbst hoffentlich wieder beleben. Steaks statt Selfies war hier das Motto.

Im November sind Mogwai nämlich auf ausgedehnter Europa-Tour, die sie am 1. November in die Wiener Arena führt. Dass das der gleiche Tag ist an dem auch Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in der Stadthalle spielen ist für viele Fans ein trauriger Zufall bei dem man sich viele Glaubensfragen stellen muss. Die Entscheidung, welches Konzert man an dem Tag besucht, wird für viele wohl eine ökonomische sein so Gitarrist Stuart Braithwaite im FM4-Interview: „I would imagine our gig is cheaper so think of the stuff you can do with your saved money! That´s probably the best argument I can give cos I really like Nick Cave!“

anthony crook

„Every Country´s Sun“ heißt das neue, neunte Album der Band, das im September erscheinen wird. Es ist das erste Album ohne Gitarristen John Cummings, der die Band nach 20 Jahren verlassen hat. Und das erste Album, das die Band – nach 16 Jahren – wieder mit dem Produzenten Dave Fridmann aufgenommen hat. „Coolverine“ ist der Opening Track auf “Every Country´s Son”. Gedreht von Hand Held Cine Club, die schon das Video zu „A Hundred Ropes“ von der Mogwai/Slowdive/Editors-Supergroup Minor Victories gemacht haben, sieht man in „Coolverine“ einen Mann in schwerelosem Ausnahmezustand. Musikalisch bietet der Song keine Überraschungen. Laut-Leise-Momente die in perfektem Einklang zur Schwarz-Weiss-Ästhetik des Videos stehen.

“There was one guy that told us that we were incapable of making shitty records!” antwortet der Mogwai Gitarrist auf die Frage nach seinem Lieblingsmoment beim Interviewmarathon in Berlin bei dem er und Drummer Martin Bulloch auch FM4 Rede und Antwort stehen. Wir haben ihnen bei der Gelegenheit auch einige User-Kommentare vorgelet, die wir auf Youtube unter dem Video ihres neuen Songs „Coolverine“ gefunden haben - und Mogwai um ihren Kommentar zurm Kommentar gebeten.

„This video requires the patience it takes to love this band in the first place“

Stuart: I think that´s a compliment! I don´t think it was the most obvious songs to put out first but it just seemed to kind of sum up the whole record so that was why we went for it!

“Where´s the song?!”

Stuart: I don´t think that song is meant for them!

“Humorous take on virility and getting older?"

Stuart: I have no idea if that´s the case!

Martin: You´d have to ask the filmmakers about that one. I´m not quite sure.

Stuart: The guys that made it. James and Justin are quite down to earth, I´m pretty sure they just thought “Oh I´ll have a bunch of people going into the sky!” I doubt they were getting too conceptual about it!

„So painful and amazing.“

Stuart: That´s kind of weird. I´m glad people can be amazed while being in pain. It´s weird. (lacht)

Martin: If people are having an emotional reaction to our music that can only be a good thing but our intent when we make a song is not to make people cry that´s for sure!

“give me rough too!”

FM4: To some people that song is maybe a bit too soft?

Stuart: Really? We´re also getting old! (lacht) What you think of your own kind of sensibilities changes. I don´t think of that as being soft really at all. But maybe when I was 20 it would’ve seemed really ambient!

Martin: There´s some heavier moments on the record so people will maybe think those bits are better.

Stuart: They´ll be happy!