Das Erste Mal: „Last Days of Disco"

In der FM4 Film-Sommerserie stellen sich RedakteurInnen endlich jenen Streifen, die sie bislang immer verpasst haben. Manchmal auch ganz bewusst. Natalie Brunner hat endlich „The Last Days of Disco“ gesehen.

Von Natalie Brunner

Es ist mir unverständlich, wie dieser Film aus dem Jahr 1998 an mir vorübergehen konnte. Es ist eine dringende Empfehlung für alle, die gerne in der Nacht strawanzen, egal ob ihre Prime Time die 70er, 80er, 90er, 2000er waren oder die Gegenwart ist. Es gibt viele Filme, die den Glamour und den Hedonismus der Disco-Ära in New York der späten 70er und frühen 80er thematisieren. „The Last Days of Disco“ gehört nicht dazu, weil der Film den Glamour der Kulisse nicht braucht, um zu funktionieren.

Regisseur und Drehbuchautor Whit Stillman hat den Film basierend auf seinen eigenen Erlebnissen in den New Yorker Clubs der 80er Jahre geschrieben. Es ist der dritte Teil seiner, wie er es nennt, „Doomed- Bourgeois–in–Love-series“. Schon diese Bezeichnung überzeugt mich derart, dass ich mir auch die beiden anderen zur Trilogie gehörigen Filme „Metropolitan“ und „Barcelona“ ansehen werde.

An „Last Days of Disco“ überzeugt mich, dass der Plot der Coming-of-Age-Story derart lebensnah ist und die Dialoge in ihrer Absurdität so gut und lustig sind, dass sie die Exzentrik der Disco-Zeit gar nicht brauchen, um zu funktionieren. Es ist eine Absurdität, die irgendwo zwischen unerträglicher Altklugheit, Selbstüberschätzung und tatsächlicher Brillanz pendelt. Dieser Film über das Aufbegehren und Einwilligen ins Erwachsenwerden könnte ebenso zu jeder Zeit und an jedem Ort spielen.

Jünglinge und Maiden in Rom, Ritter und Burgfräuleins im Frankenland, Ich und meine Zeitgenossinnen am Donaukanal haben wohl ähnliche Sachen wie Alice und Charlotte verzapft, über Ähnliches gelacht, geweint und geflucht. Chloe Sevigny ist wieder einmal in ihrer ihr auf den Leib geschriebenen Rolle als junge New Yorkerin zu genießen und hat auch ähnliche Erlebnisse und Probleme wie in Larry Clarks Film „Kids“. Allerdings fünfzehn Jahre davor, und in nicht ganz so dramatischem Ausmaß.

Gramercy Pictures/Everett Collection.

Ich will nicht spoilern, deshalb hier und jetzt für euch ein paar meiner auch kontextfrei funktionierenden Lieblingsdialoge aus „The Last Days of Disco“. Die ersten drei handeln von dem Thema „Wie erkläre ich die Welt durch Walt Disney-Filme und -Dialoge“:

"The environmental movement of our times was sparked by the re-release of „Bambi" in the 1950s.“

„There’s something really sexy about Scrooge McDuck.“

„There is something depressing about it and it’s not really about dogs. Except for some superficial bow-wow stuff at the start, the dogs all represent human types which is where it gets into real trouble. Lady, the ostensible protagonist, is a fluffy blond cocker spaniel with absolutely nothing on the brain. She’s great looking but, let’s be honest, incredibly insipid. Tramp, the love interest is a smarmy braggart of the most obnoxious kind, an oily jail bird out for a piece of tail or whatever he can get. No, he’s a self confessed chicken thief; an all around sleaze ball. What’s the function of a film of this kind? Essentially it’s a primer about love and marriage directed at very young people, imprinting on their little psyches that smooth talking delinquents recently escaped from the local pound are a good match for nice girls in sheltered homes. When in ten years the icky human version of Tramp shows up around the house their hormones will be racing and no one will understand why. Films like this program women to adore jerks.“

Gramercy Pictures/Everett Collection

Und noch zwei Bonmots zum Thema: Das, was wir hier erleben, ist eine derart wichtige kulturelle Revolution, dass so etwas noch nie zu vor da war oder vergessen werden wird:

„You know the Woodstock generation of the 1960s that were so full of themselves and conceited? None of those people could dance.“

„Disco will never be over. It will always live in our minds and hearts. Something like this that was this big, and this important, and this great, will never die. Oh for a few years, maybe many years it will be considered passé and ridiculous. It will be misrepresented, caricatured and sneered at, or worse, completely ignored. People will laugh about John Travolta, Olivia Newton John, white polyester suits and platform shoes and going like this! [Mimics Saturday Night Fever pose] But we had nothing to do with those things and still loved disco. Those who didn’t understand will never understand. Disco was much more, and much better than all that. Disco was too great and too much fun to be gone forever. It has got to come back someday. I just hope it will be in our own lifetimes.“