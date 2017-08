Sonic Essay: Nirvana

Skit #1 Nirvana

Skit #2 Butch Vig interview

Beatles Helter Skelter (Edit)

Skit #3 Butch Vig interview

Kurt Cobain And I Love Her

Skit #4 Butch Vig interview

Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit

Skit #5 Butch Vig Interview

Skit #6 Butch Vig, from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #7 Krist Novosolic interview

Nirvana In Bloom

Skit #8 Butch Vig Interview

Skit #9 John Rosenfelder from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Nirvana Come As You Are

Skit #10 Charles R. Cross from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #11 Keith Cameron from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #12 David Fricke from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #12 Charles Peterson “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #13 Kurt Cobain interview

Nirvana Breed

Skit #14 Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic interview

Skit #15 Butch Vig interview

Nirvana Lithium

Skit #16 Nirvana interview w/

Nirvana Polly

Skit #17 Butch Vig from“Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #18 Keith Cameron from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #19 Charles R.Cross from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #20 Gary Gersh from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Skit #21 Jack Endino from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentaryy

Nirvana Territorial Pissings

Skit #22 Dave Grohl from “Smells Like Teen Spirit” documentary

Skit #23 Krist Novoselic from “Smells Like Teen Spirit” documentary

Skit #24 Gary Gersh from "Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3” documentary

Skit #25 Charles R.Cross from "Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3” documentary

Nirvana Brain You

Nirvana Lounge Act (instrumental)

Skit #26 X/Y Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #27 Oubk Typ And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #28 Thurston Moore, Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #29 Oubk Typ Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #30 Glen Branca Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #31 Wayne Kramer On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #32 Thurston Moore, Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #33 Henry Rollins, Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Skit #34 Jello Biafra, Artists On Nirvana And Grunge Rock Pt.3

Nirvana Stay Away

Skit #35 Krist Novoselic, Kurt Cobain interview Stockholm 7/1993

Nirvana On A Plain

Skit #36 Legs McNeil

Nirvana Something In The Way

Skit #37 Butch Vig interview from “Nevermind - Classic Albums” documentary

Tori Amos Smells Like Spirit (Acoustic Version)